Official DAZN / ESPN+ Weights: Beterbiev vs. Bivol

Light heavyweight champions Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol both weighed in successfully on Friday for their undisputed fight this Saturday, October 12th, in Riyadh. The Beterbiev-Bivol main event fight will be shown live on ESPN+ to subscribers.

Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) looks solid at the weight, weighing in at 174.96 lbs, while Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) had a drawn look to him, coming in at 174.12 lbs. Bivol had dark circles under both eyes, indicating that the weight loss had been difficult for him.

He’s also nervous about what awaits him on Saturday night against the unbeaten knockout artist Beterbiev. This is a fight that could wreck Bivol’s dreams of not only becoming the undisputed champion at 175 but also getting a well-paying rematch against Canelo Alvarez. There’s a lot of money that the 33-year-old Bivol will lose out on as the undisputed champion.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is already counting his chickens before they’ve even hatched, talking about Bivol dominating the 39-year-old Beterbiev, and then defending the four belts against Canelo, who coming up in weight for the rematch to challenge him for the titles.

IBF, WBC, and WBO light heavyweight champion Beterbiev and WBA champ Bivol will meet this Saturday, October 12th, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Weigh-in Results

– Artur Beterbiev – 174.96

– Dmitry Bivol – 174.12

Hearn Predicts “Bivol Masterclass”

“Let’s not go there. This is going to be a Bivol masterclass,” said Eddie Hearn to the Stomping Ground, predicting a dominant win for Dmitry Bivol over Artur Beterbiev. “I don’t think cruiserweight is an option for Dmitry. I think it would be an extra carrot to challenge for the undisputed light heavyweight world championship.”

In Hearn’s ideal world, Bivol will pitch a complete shutout of Beterbiev, winning all 12 rounds and finishing with a score of 120-108 x 3, but the more likely reality is that Artur will be too powerful for him. He’ll knock out Bivol and send him tumbling back into the salt mines with all the other fighters, who are trying to claw their way to the top. I don’t see Canelo showing interest in fighting Bivol after he loses to Beterbiev because there will be no prestige in taking that fight, and it would make him look weak.

“Eddy Reynoso is a very smart man, and he knows how difficult that fight was [against Bivol] was the first time around, but it would be for the undisputed light heavyweight championship of the world. The only fight I have for the moment that Saul would consider is Dmitry Bivol.