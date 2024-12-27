ESPN Pound-for-Pound Rankings Update! By Amy A Kaplan - 12/27/2024 - Comments 1. Oleksandr Usyk Record: 23-0, 14 KOs Division: Heavyweight (Unified Champion) Key Wins: Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua (twice) Why No. 1? Usyk’s undefeated record and dominance across cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions set him apart. His ability to outbox and outthink larger opponents like Fury and Joshua proves his elite skill level and versatility. 2. Terence Crawford Record: 40-0, 31 KOs Division: Junior Middleweight (Champion) Key Wins: Errol Spence Jr., Israil Madrimov Why No. 2? Crawford’s comprehensive dismantling of Spence and Madrimov highlights his adaptability, power, and ring intelligence. His ability to move up in weight and dominate makes him a generational talent. 3. Naoya Inoue Record: 28-0, 25 KOs Division: Junior Featherweight (Undisputed Champion) Key Wins: Nonito Donaire, Luis TJ Doheny Why No. 3? Known as “The Monster,” Inoue’s explosive power and precision have made him a destructive force in multiple divisions. His TKO win over Doheny underscores his dominance in the junior featherweight class. 4. Artur Beterbiev Record: 21-0, 20 KOs Division: Light Heavyweight (Undisputed Champion) Key Wins: Dmitry Bivol, Joe Smith Jr. Why No. 4? Beterbiev’s 100% KO rate and his victory over Bivol in their light heavyweight clash demonstrate his relentless power and ability to grind down even the toughest opponents. 5. Canelo Alvarez Record: 62-2-2, 39 KOs Division: Super Middleweight (Unified Champion) Key Wins: Gennady Golovkin, Caleb Plant, Edgar Berlanga Why No. 5? Canelo’s longevity, versatility, and dominance in multiple weight classes cement his position. Despite a dip in activity, his consistent victories against top-tier opponents keep him in the top five. 6. Dmitry Bivol Record: 23-1, 12 KOs Division: Light Heavyweight Key Wins: Canelo Alvarez, Gilberto Ramirez Why No. 6? Bivol’s loss to Beterbiev was razor-thin, showcasing his defensive prowess and precision. His earlier win over Canelo remains one of the most significant victories in recent years. 7. Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez Record: 21-0, 14 KOs Division: Junior Bantamweight (Champion) Key Wins: Carlos Cuadras, Pedro Guevara Why No. 7? At just 23 years old, Rodriguez’s technical brilliance and ability to stop seasoned veterans like Guevara mark him as a future pound-for-pound star. 8. Gervonta Davis Record: 30-0, 28 KOs Division: Lightweight (Champion) Key Wins: Ryan Garcia, Frank Martin Why No. 8? Davis’s devastating power and ability to end fights with a single punch, combined with his improving ring IQ, make him a constant threat in the lightweight division. 9. Shakur Stevenson Record: 22-0, 10 KOs Division: Lightweight (Champion) Key Wins: Jamel Herring, Artem Harutyunyan Why No. 9? Stevenson’s defensive mastery and tactical precision have allowed him to dominate his opponents, solidifying his reputation as one of boxing’s most technically sound fighters. 10. Junto Nakatani Record: 29-0, 22 KOs Division: Bantamweight (Champion) Key Wins: Andrew Moloney, Tasana Salapat Why No. 10? Nakatani’s blend of speed, power, and pinpoint accuracy has kept him undefeated. His ability to dominate with early stoppages makes him a rising star in the bantamweight division. Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter Related News: Canelo’s Path to Crawford: Will William Scull Be a Mere Speedbump or a Major Roadblock?Marquez Criticizes Crawford’s Weight Jump for Canelo Clash: ‘He Looked Slow Against Madrimov, Two More Divisions Is Too MuchBoots Ennis Gives Crawford 30% Chance of Beating Canelo Alvarez Boxing Tonight: Zepeda-Farmer II Rematch – Live Results From CancunBoxing Tonight: Mayer vs. Ryan II, Norman vs. Cuevas – Live ResultsBrian Norman Jr. Vows “Legendary Statement” Against Derrieck Cuevas, Eyes Unification Clash with Ennis-Stanionis Winner, or Barrios Bout Boxing News | ESPN Pound-for-Pound Rankings Update! Last Updated on 12/27/2024