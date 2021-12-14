Errol Spence will move to 154 to avoid Terence Crawford predicts Eddie Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he “feels sorry” for Terence Crawford because the fights that he wants & needs to make the money that he’s asking for AREN’T there for him against the likes of Errol Spence Jr.

Hearn is predicting that Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) will move up to 154 to “strategically avoid” a fight against Crawford, which will leave the Nebraska native without the big-name opponent that he needs to him to get the big money fight.

WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) could possibly face former WBA/WBC 147lb champion Keith Thurman next if ‘One Time’ wins his comeback fight against Mario Barrios in early 2022, but it’s unclear how much money and fan interest there will be for Terence in that match-up.

Thurman has been forgotten by the boxing public after nearly three years of inactivity and zero significant victories since his win over Danny Garcia in 2017.

Spence hasn’t fought since December 2020 and becoming off an eye injury that could impact his future.

The combination of inactivity, a terrible car crash in October 2019, and his torn retina have Spence’s once-promising career on shaky ground.

Hearn: Spence will “strategically avoid” Crawford

“Terence Crawford is a great fighter, but I just think it’s hard for Terence because I think he’s the best welterweight in the world,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV. “But at the same time, where are the fights that are going to generate the kind of money that he wants?

“Really, that’s Errol Spence,” Hearn continued. I think you’re going to see Errol Spence move up to 154 to avoid Terence Crawford. ‘Avoid’ is maybe a harsh word, but strategically avoid.

“I feel a bit sorry for Crawford, not in some ways, but in the ways that I think he wants to create that legacy opportunity, and I’m not sure it will be there for him,” said Hearn.

You can’t blame Spence if he does avoid Crawford because, with the things that he’s gone through physically in the last two years, it’s not a good time for him to face him.

If the shoe was on the other foot and Crawford had experienced what Spence did, he’d likely be hesitant about taking the fight too.

If Hearn cares about Crawford, he can always sacrifice his young money-maker Conor Benn and throw him to the wolves.

Benn (20-0, 13 KOs) has been banging on about how he feels he’s ready to fight for a world title after destroying the shot to pieces 37-year-old former WBO 140-lb champion Chris Algieri.

This is an excellent opportunity for Hearn to give Benn what he wants by throwing him in with Crawford in a sink or swim fight. If Benn is as good as his old man Nigel Benn was, he’ll obliterate Crawford.

On the flip side, if Benn is merely a product of phony hype, he’ll be smashed to pieces by Crawford and exposed to the world as a fake.