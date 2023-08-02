Errol Spence “was very weak” for Crawford fight – Shane Mosley

Shane Mosley says he thinks Errol Spence Jr looked “very weak” in his fight last Saturday night against Terence Crawford, and he understands that some fans will say he’s making excuses for Errol.

Shane believes that Spence will perform better later this year when he faces Crawford at 154. He’ll have an extra seven pounds of cushion for the rematch if it happens, so there will be less of a chance of him being drained.

What’s important is that Spence doesn’t blow up in weight from now until he begins training camp for the Crawford rematch because he can’t afford to drain 30+ lbs in preparation.

Mosley just feels that the former unified welterweight champion Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) didn’t look physically strong for the fight, which is what a lot of people have noted as well.

With the reports of Spence killing himself to lose weight in the final month of camp and running uphill for five miles on Mount Charleston, Nevada, the week before the fight, it’s not a surprise that he appeared weak.

If you saw how big he was when he started camp, he looked like an out-of-shape cruiserweight.

Errol Spence looked “very weak”

“I wasn’t expecting that to go that way. I thought Spence had a little bit more power and a little bit more energy to him. I did think Crawford was going to win, but I didn’t think he was going to win like that,” said Shane Mosley to Fight Hub TV, talking about last Saturday’s bout between Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford.

“But looking at the fight and watching how Spence was moving around, I think that he was very weak. I know that people say, ‘Oh, that’s an excuse.’ No, that’s not an excuse.”

What’s interesting is how upset Crawford’s fans get when people note that Spence looked drained. They don’t want Crawford to receive any less credit for his win, but it’s impossible not to note how weak Spence appeared.

All the video showing Spence sweating like a dog running uphill trying to take off weight, it shows how desperate hee was to drop weight.

“I know it’s happened to me before. I won my fight, but it has happened where I felt such a way where I felt like, ‘Oh my God. I can’t do anything,” said Mosley.

Spence will do better in rematch

“I would expect a better fight out of Spence. I would expect a better fight out of both of them,” said Mosley when asked if Spence would look better in the rematch with Crawford later this year if it happens.

“I would still go with Crawford at 154, but I think Spence will do a whole lot better. I think it’ll be the fight that we’re looking for. Anything can still happen at 154 because I think Speence will be a little bit stronger, he’ll be better, he’ll feel better, and it’ll be a better fight.

“Mentally, I don’t think he was there all the way. This fight could have hurt Spence, being that he got stopped and took a lot of shots. So we don’t know how this fight took a toll on him either. We’ll see what happens.

“But if he has all his energy and everything he needs, it should be a better fight. I think it’ll go the distance, but I think it’ll be better fight all the way.

“I think Spence can be better, but it all depends on how he looks at by a doctor because he took some punches that he shouldn’t have at 147, a weight that I don’t think he should be at anymore,” said Mosley about Spence.