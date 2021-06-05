Errol Spence Talks Pacquiao Fight, Says He Expects “The Same Manny Pacquiao We Get Every Time”

Errol Spence says he is looking to take the WBA welterweight title and add it to his collection when he fights superstar and all-time great Manny Pacquiao in August. And then, Spence told Barbershop Conversations, he wants that long anticipated showdown with Terence Crawford. Spence, the reigning WBC and IBF welterweight champion, says that if he cannot get the Crawford fight, he will “probably just move up [in weight] or something.”

But first things first, and the fight with the incredible Pacquiao. Spence, 27-0(21) says he is fully expecting to face “the same Manny Pacquiao we get every time.” In other words, Spence is readying himself for the best version of Pac Man.

“He’ll come to fight, and I’m definitely going to come to fight,” Spence said of the fast-approaching Pacquiao fight. “I’ll be stronger and physically better than my [recent] fights. If he’s looking at that, he should be looking at the Chris Algieri, Lamont [Peterson], and Kell Brook fights to find something. If he’s looking at the last fight (against Danny Garcia) thinking he’s found a weakness, he’s going to be in trouble.”

There is no doubt Spence will be super-motivated for this fight, going in as he is with an absolute living legend, in a fight the whole world will be watching. The Pacquiao fight is easily the biggest fight of 31 year old Spence’s career to date. Spence cannot afford to lose to the 42 year old marvel and have his career defined by the loss.

Spence, a big welterweight, says he probably has “two more” fights left at the weight, so maybe, just maybe, he is struggling somewhat to make the 147 pound limit, and this could aid Pacquiao. Everyone as we know has mad respect for Pacquiao for taking this huge challenge at the end of his Hall of Fame career, and it’s likely more than half the fans watching will be rooting for Manny to win.

But if Spence does win (and he is the betting favourite right now), that Crawford fight would be almost as big a deal to look forward to. The two best welterweights in the world, who have been circling one another for many months – it’s a fight that has to happen. But Manny Pacquiao, 62-7-2(39) will be looking to take Spence’s belts on August 21st, ruining any plans Spence has in the process. Spence Vs. Pacquiao: the hottest fight of the summer.