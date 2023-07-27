Errol Spence Jr on Terence Crawford: “He’s too emotional”

Errol Spence Jr says Terence Crawford was “too emotional” today during the final press conference, arguing with the crowd and then losing it entirely at the end using nonstop expletives ahead of their showdown this Saturday night on Showtime PPV.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) took the high road, choosing not to get in the gutter with Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) to use foul language.

Finally, Spence ignored the angry Crawford and urged the fans to order their fight on Showtime PPV. Crawford was just stewing at the end, watching the more mature & dignified Spence take charge to start promoting their fight.

If Crawford loses his temper during the fight, he could get knocked out by Spence because he can’t afford to fight with anger.

We’ve seen Crawford lose his temper during some of his fights, one of which was his match against Amir Khaan. He hit Khan with a low blow that ended the fight.

Crawford looked drained & badly fatigued today from weight loss, and it appears that getting down to 147 has taken more out of him than it has Spence. That reflects all the weight that Crawford had packed on in the last four months of training for the contest.

He’d really bulked up for this fight, and he’s now paying a heavy price for all the weight that he’s put on.

IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence and WBO champ Crawford will meet for the undisputed championship this Saturday, July 29th, on Showtime PPV. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and sells for $84.99.

“He’s too emotional, arguing with the crowd about them saying stuff. I didn’t respond to it. I just turned around and smiled at it,” said Errol Spence Jr to Fighthype about Terence Crawford losing his cool early during today’s final press conference and bickering with people in the audience.

“I just smiled at it. I don’t let it get to me. He let it get to him. I don’t know if that’s going to play a factor in the fight at all.

“I don’t care. I got to get in the ring, and he’s got to get in the ring. Nobody else has got to get in the ring but us and the referee,” said Spence about the oddsmakers having Crawford as the favorite.

“What people think, I don’t care if I was the underdog or 100, it really don’t matter. It’s between me and him and nobody else.

“It was great. He’s a bright personality, a cool dude, never super emotional, not be tripping,” said Spence when asked about what it was like having AntthonyJoshuaa in the same gym with him. “He ain’t never got to make weight.

“Prove is in the pudding. People had doubts about me when I got in the car crash. People had doubts about me when I had eye surgery.

“Every time they keep doubting me, I keep coming back and showing everybody why I am the best welterweight in the world. No different than Saturday night.

“I’m going to show everybody why I’m the most dominant welterweight in the division. On Saturday night, I’m going to be the most dominant person in boxing, period. Saturday night is going to be a huge night for myself.

“We got to fight, so there’s definitely some bad blood. When I’m trying to knock his head off, and he’s trying to knock my head off. Right now, we’re not friends and trying to talk trash to one another.

“That’s just my character and his character. I’m going to say something, and he’s going to say something. That was a little bit irrational, and he shouldn’t have done it.

“There were some people saying crazy stuff. I just turned around and smiled. Regardless if I argue or not, they’re going to think the same thing,” said Spence.