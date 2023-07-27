Crawford says Spence was being “disrespectful”

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford was in denial about Errol Spence Jr’s comment about him being “too emotional” during today’s final press conference to promote their fight this Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Crawford said that he checked Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) after he was “disrespectful” about him. It looked like Crawford was agitated from the get-go, going off, arguing with people in the crowd, and using up valuable time during the conference by continuing to argue.

That had nothing to do with Spence. That was all Crawford arguing with the crowd and not shutting up.

Ideally, the monitor, Brian Custer of Showtime should have stepped in and gotten Crawford to control his angry outbursts, with the way he was interrupting Spence and stopping him from arguing with the crowd.

Terence continued to be on the alert for criticism during the entire press conference, interrupting Spence repeatedly when it was his turn to speak and using foul language, seemingly that there were young kids watching the press conference online.

“No, he was being too disrespectful,” said Terence Crawford to Fighthype, reacting to being told that Errol Spence said he was “too emotional” during today’s final press conference.

Spence wasn’t disrespectful. He was answering a question from Brian Custer about how he would win the fight. Was Errol supposed to talk in defeatist language so that the already agitated Crawford wouldn’t blow his stack?

“I’m not emotional nothing. I’m just not going to keep letting disrespectful things slide,” said Crawford. “I try to go up there and be the bigger person and try to de-escalate both sides of the playing field, and that obviously didn’t happen. So you got to meet force with force sometimes.”

As you can see, Crawford is in utter denial about his being emotional. What a shame. The guy looked like he hit the 10 scale when it came to his anger. Jeepers would have liked to have checked Crawford’s blood pressure today. I wouldn’t be surprised if it registered a dangerous 180/110.

“I don’t know. You got to wait for Saturday. You know that,” said Terence when asked if he’ll come out first or second for the ring walk on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena for his fight with Spence.

“Of course, I’m going to get the job done. Of course. That ain’t no hype man, that’s just him,” said Crawford when asked about his assistant trainer Bernie being a “hype man” for him.

“If you know Bernie, that’s him. That’s his personality. If you can be around him, you’ll find out. You’ll figure it out real soon. That’s been him all his life. I don’t consider him no hype man.”

Jeepers hates to break this to Crawford, but many fans see Bernie as a textbook example of a hype man, similar to the guy that follows Devin Haney around, hyping him.

“I can do it all, so I’m not too concerned with anything,” said Crawford. “I can go in there and do it all. We’re going to see. We’re going to see him do a lot in the ring on Saturday. He’s going to have to pull out everything.

“I’m always ready to roll. I train too hard not to. I’m just saying. It ain’t my problem to worry about what he’s doing and what he’s struggling with,” said Crawford when asked if he noticed that Spence looked like he was struggling with the weight. “My opinion is I’m ready. That’s my opinion.

“That’s just Errol. He’s laid back; that’s how he talks. I’m not going to say he’s punch drunk. That’s why you watch the fight. You’re going to see me deal with everything he does come fight night,” said Crawford.