Errol Spence Grand Arrival in Las Vegas

Errol Spence Jr made his grand arrival today in Las Vegas for his fight against Terence Crawford this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena.

IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOss) says he’s looking forward to winning by knocking Crawford out with pressure.

If Spence gets his way and scores a knockout of the 36-yaar-old Crawford, it’s going to be a crushing blow to his career because it would pull the rug out from under his argument about him being a better fighter than Spence, and it would confirm that he’s just another fighter that Top Rank manufactured in the same way they did with Edgar Berlanga.

Spence seemed pretty excited about the fight, seeing it as one that will be watched by many people on Saturday night. It’ll be shown live on Showtime PPV for $84.99, a price that some boxing fans have complained about.

The two notable undercard fights:

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabera

Nonito Donaire vs. Alejandro Santiago

Ray Flores: “Errol, you always said you wanted your Vegas moment. Here you go. How are you feeling?” said Flores during today’s Grand Arrival in Las Vegas.

Errol Spence Jr: “I feel great. I’m hyped up and ready to go. This crowd here made me even more hyped up. I’m ready to put on a great show, a great performance. I guarantee you on Saturday night, it’s going to be a lot of blood, guts, and brains in there.”

Flores: “You’re esteemed trainer Derrick James has always said that he feels that you’re going to have to got to those deep waters. When it comes to that, what are your feelings on that?”

Spence: “I’m a big fish. I live in deep waters.”

Flores: “When it comes to Terence Crawford, assuming you get your hand raised on Saturday, what would it mean to you to be the first-ever undisputed welterweight champion of the world during the four-belt era?’

Spence: “It’ll mean a lot. It’s something as an amateur, and as kids, we watched all these fights with De La Hoya. We watched De La Hoya vs. Trinidad. We watched all these great fights, and now I can have my moment. It’ll mean the world to me, something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid.

“This is something that I’ve wanted. I wanted the glory; I wanted to be under the brought lights and the stars and have my opponent beat my opponent, a worthy opponent.

“A guy that used to b undisputed [at 140], and holds a belt too, and he’s undefeated too. That makes it all that much better when I defeat him come Saturday night.”

Flores: “Do you believe that taking on Terence Crawford is happening at the right time for both of you?”

Spence: “It’s definitely happening at the right time. Look at the people that came out for our grand arrivals. The hype around it on social media and people talking about it.

“When I used to walk in the store before the fight with Crawford was made, people used to ask me, ‘When is the fight with Terence Crawford going to be made?’

“Definitely, this fight is happening at the right moment and right time. I feel like he’s in his prime; I’m in my prime. We’re the two best fighters in the welterweight division, we’re the best fighters in the world, and the winner on Saturday night will be the best fighter in boxing, period.”

Flores: “So this is for the mythical title, the best fighter on the planet?”

Spence: “Definitely. It’s something that I was always going to do; regardless of any circumstance with me, I always stay the course. I beat Kell Brook, I said, ‘Strap season, strap me up. Then I beat Shawn Porter add another strap. I beat Ugas and got another stap.

“I sat out for a year and a half trying to make this fight happen with Crawford to get the other strap. After that, I’ll have paid my obligations to the welterweight division. It’ll be time to move up. It’ll be strap season all over again.”

Flores: “How is it going down against Terence Crawford on SSaaturdaaya on Showtime.”

Spence: “I will definitely be victorious. I don’t know how it’s going to go. Either I knock him out, press him out, or box him. Whatever it takes to win, I’ going to win the fight.”