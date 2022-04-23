Erik Morales Says Jaime Munguia – Danny Jacobs Fight Is Done Deal; Will Be A Catch-Weight Bout

Mexican legend Erik Morales has announced on his podcast how his fighter Jaime Munguia will face Danny Jacobs in a catch-weight fight, “above 160 pounds” next. Morales says he and Munguia and the whole team will be heading to Big Bear to train for the fight. This match-up has been spoken of before now, but “El Terrible” has now confirmed the fight is a “done deal.”

“It’s a catch-weight. I don’t know exactly what the weight will be, but the fight is a done deal,” the former multi-weight ruler said. “It’s a very tough fight. Danny Jacobs is a great fighter. He lost last time but it was close and on foreign soil. He is still elite and it will be a great fight. Fernando Beltran told me the fight is set and we will be fighting above 160 pounds.”

Munguia, 39-0(31) is one of the most exciting fighters out there today and some judges see him as possibly being the next big Mexican star. Jacobs, 37-4(30) and a former IBF middleweight champ, is coming off that controversial decision loss to John Ryder in London, this a decision that so disgusted Jacobs he left the ring instantly. Now, at age 35, “The Miracle Man” gets another big chance. If he can take Munguia’s unbeaten record, Jacobs will doubtless get himself another world title opportunity. But it will be tough.

Has Jacobs got enough left to be able to deal with a tiger-like Munguia, a man who is always working and looking for the KO? With Morales training him, Munguia, who is still only 25, will be looking to become a great fighter and champion himself. Can Munguia become just the second man to stop Jacobs (Dmitry Pirog having stopped Danny way back in 2010)?

Morales explained on his podcast how a talked of fight between Jermall Charlo and Munguia, for the WBC middleweight title, fell apart due to conflicting networks. Instead, Munguia has the experienced Jacobs to deal with next. Definitely an interesting fight.