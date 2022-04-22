Dmitry Bivol will be Canelo Alvarez’s toughest fight says Joel Diaz

Canelo Alvarez will be challenging WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol 15 days from now on May 7th on DAZN PPV in a fight that could prove to be the toughest of his career.

Trainer Joel Diaz believes the Mexican star Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) has got a really tough fight on his hands in taking on the unbeaten Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs).

Bivol being a natural 175-lb fighter with excellent power, combination punching, movement, jab, and chin, he’s bad news for Canelo.

The combination of things that Bivol has going for him is going to make it extremely difficult for Canelo to win on May 7th, apart from a knockout or another controversial decision along the lines we saw in his fights with Gennadiy Golovkin and Erislandy Lara.

In a move that has angered fans, DAZN has chosen to place Canelo’s fight against Bivol on pay-per-view with a price of $60 for subscribers and $80 for non-subscribers.

Diaz has been watching Bivol train, and he sees an awesome talent that he feels is going to be a very, very tough fight for Canelo.

If Diaz’s view about Bivol being the toughest opponent of Canelo’s career is correct, it might take another controversial decision for the Mexican star to get his hand raised. Canelo’s toughest fights of his career came against these fighters:

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Gennadiy Golovkin

Erislandy Lara

Austin Trout

Miguel Cotto

Many boxing fans believe Lara and Golovkin deserved wins over Canelo, and some believe Trout should have been given a win as well.

“Bivol is in a good state of mind, he has a good mindset right now,” said Joel Diaz to Fight Hub TV about WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol’s training for his title defense against Canelo Alvarez on May 7th.

“He’s in great physical strength, he’s training really hard, he’s very focused, and one of the things that I always tell the fighters, ‘If you’re happy, that’s the most important thing.’

“Bivol right now, he’s a very happy fighter right now, he’s training and has got great sparring partners. Every sparring day for him is a fun day because he’s been performing well, and doing everything he needs to do.

“Like I said, everybody wants to beat Canelo and everybody walks in the ring with that mentality of beating Canelo. I’m not going to tell you that this guy is going to knock out Canelo, but I can tell you this. This is going to be Canelo’s toughest fight.

“It’s going to be Canelo’s toughest fight because Bivol is a natural 175, he’s a bigger man, he’s awkward, he’s strong and besides being strong, he’s very smart.

“So he’s going to make Canelo work and think, and I honestly see a fight where people are going to see the unexpected. Dmitry Bivol has fought lower opposition before,” said Diaz.