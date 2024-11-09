Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2: Hearn Wants a Demolition Job From Boots

Promoter Eddie Hearn wants IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to do a “demotion job” in his title defense against Karen Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs) tonight in their rematch at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

For Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) to get the headlines to become a star, he needs a speedy knockout in the first two rounds like fans saw with lightweight Keyshawn Davis last Friday night in his match against Gustavo Lemos.

Chukhadzhian is a much better technical boxer than Lemos, and he’s not coming into the fight overweight like he did. So, if Boots is going to knock him out, he must press the attack and forget about his plans of “having my fun” boxing him. Ennis can’t afford to do that. He needs to destroy this guy.

Last year, Boots dominated Chukhadzhian, winning a 12-round unanimous decision on January 7th, 2023. The final punch stats told the whole story. Ennis connected 203 of 597 punches for 34%. Chukhadzhian was badly overmatched, landing 97 of 570 for 17%

Boots Needs Demolition Job

“I want to see a demolition job from Boots. You got to jump all over him, beat him up, and get him out of there in three rounds because I need to be able to go in that ring and tell the whole world that this is the best talent in American boxing,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing News about wanting Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to knockout Karen Chukhadzhian tonight so he can brag afterward.

If you’re Boots, you need to listen to what Hearn is saying because he sounds like a frustrated promoter, needing him to destroy Chukhadzhian and show some career ambition by insisting on moving up to 154 to take on the big dogs in that division. Ennis staying at 147 can’t make Hearn happy because he’d be overpaying the other champions to fight him. Even if Hearn could make the unification fights Ennis wants, it wouldn’t attract much fan interest. The three welterweight champions Ennis needs to fight to become undisputed aren’t household names.

“It’s over to Boots. The tickets are sold, the atmosphere is there, let’s see it. He performed great against Avanesyan. He’s been out for a year. Now, it’s a decent turnaround. We got to see it. I can give you a big build-up, and I can give you a huge promotion. We can put a massive crowd in Wells Fargo. Mate, then it’s over to you,” said Hearn about Boots Ennis needing to perform under the spotlight of a huge crowd and pressure.

If you’re Hearn, you’re going to be frustrated with Boots’ decision to stay at 147 rather than move up to 154 to take on the bigger names that would build him into a star. Fights like tonight’s match against Chukhadzhian do nothing to grow Ennis’ popularity unless the match is entertaining, and this one isn’t expected to be.

Can Ennis Become A Superstar?

“You’re supposed to be the superstar. You’re supposed to be a pound-for-pound great fighter. Go and show it. That’s what we’ll see. I’m very confident,” said Hearn.

Ennis will NEVER be a superstar outside of the ring because he repeats himself in every interview, saying, “Once I have my fun.” He doesn’t have the personality to be a star outside of the ring, and he didn’t perform great in two out of his last three fights. You got to wonder if Hearn has buyer’s remorse for signing Ennis.

Hearn knows it’s not good enough for Boots to win another wide 12-round unanimous decision against Chukhadzhian. To get the attention of the boxing public and increase his popularity, he must knock Chukhadzhian out. Last year, Ennis swept him, but his stock sunk because he looked like he couldn’t cut off the ring to deal with this fighter’s movement.

Ennis is not a superstar yet, and the jury is still out on whether he’ll make the leap to that level. His opposition has been mediocre, and if he chooses to stay at 147 to spend the best years of his career trying to become undisputed, he’ll never be a star.