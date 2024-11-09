Who Next For Keyshawn Davis? Tank? Berinchyk?

Lightweight star in the making Keyshawn Davis scored a most impressive KO win last night, this over a good opponent who was effectively a junior-middleweight. As fans who saw the fight know, Davis wiped out Gustavo Lemos of Argentina in the second round, this after Lemos had blown making weight by a substantial margin, with him coming in over six pounds heavy.

Now 12-0(8), 25-year-old Davis could indeed go on to be the star of the 135-pound division. After ruining Lemos, now 29-2(19), and stopped for the first time last night, “The Businessman” called out both Denys Berinchyk and Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Davis is certain he will be a world champion sometime in 2025.

“I honestly thought Lemos was going to put up a stronger challenge than Berinchyk [will], but I knocked him out in the second round, so we’ll see what Berinchyk’s got to put up,” a victorious Davis said. “ A world title is definitely going to be next. 2025, we’ve got big, big plans for everybody in the boxing world. Hey, Gervonta – knock, knock!”

Berinchyk, unbeaten at 19-0(9), is the reigning WBO lightweight champ, and Davis earned his shot at him with last night’s quick, knockdown-filled win. This fight should be next, and it could prove interesting. But the big fight Davis wants is one with Tank, the reigning WBA lightweight champ. Unbeaten at 30-0(28), Tank is seen by most as the best fighter in the world today at 135. But Keyshawn disagrees, and hopefully, we fans will get to see who the superior fighter is.

If Davis can get Berinchyk next and beats him, a unification fight between him and Tank is an obvious fight to make next year. Who doesn’t want to see it? Davis and Tank had been exchanging insults in the lead-up to last night’s fight, and it seems both men want the fight.

Which Davis comes out on top if/when this fight gets made?