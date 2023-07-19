Efe Ajagba Vs. Zhan Kossobustkiy Added to Anderson sv Rudenko Undercard

As fans know, unbeaten heavyweight contender Jared “Real Big Baby” Anderson will make a quick return to the ring on August 26th when he will face Andrii Rudenko in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This fight, which will see Anderson make a swift turnaround after his tougher than expected decision win over “Prince” Charles Martin, is being looked at by some a slight step backwards for the 23 year old who some see as a future world champion.

Still, Anderson, 15-0(14) is certainly keeping himself busy and active and Rudenko, 35-6(21) is experienced and he has been stopped just once. The Ukrainian went the distance with good fighters such as Zhilei Zhang, Alexander Povetkin and Hughie Fury, so if Anderson can score a stoppage win it will look good on the record of the man from Toledo, Ohio.

The co-feature on August 26th might prove to be the better fight. Zhan Kossobutskiy, who was to have fought Anderson before Martin stepped in late as a result of Kossobustskiy being unable to get a travel visa in time, will face Efe Ajagba. It’s not clear why Kossobutskiy is not getting a new date with Anderson, but against Ajabga, 17-1(13), Kossobutskiy, 19-0(18) could have himself a tough time of things. Beaten only by Frank Sanchez of Cuba, Ajagba is a big, athletic and powerful heavyweight. If Ajagba can score an impressive win over Kossobutskiy, he will be right back in the picture as far as another big fight opportunity goes.

It could prove to be a decent night of heavyweight action next month, with the co-feature being the better, more even looking match up. But again, there is nothing like activity for a young fighter and Anderson, who will be having his third fight of the year, may be able to get one more fight in after this one should he win as is of course fully expected.