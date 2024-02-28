Efe Ajagba Vs. Guido Vianello To Co-Feature On Anderson-Merhy Card In Corpus Christi

The heavyweight main event between Jared Anderson and Ryad Merhy, which is set for April 13th in Corpus Christi, will get co-feature support from another heavyweight fight. Mike Coppinger reports how Efe Ajagba will square off with Guido Vianello. This one could prove interesting.

Ajagba, currently 19-1(14) overall and winner of his last three starts, can be an exciting puncher, while Vianello, who is currently 12-1-1(10) overall, has won his last two. Ajagba of Nigeria has been beaten only by Frank Sanchez, who defeated him pretty wide back in October of 2021, and the 29 year old remains a title hopeful. Ajagba had a fairly busy 2023, with him having those three winning fights.

2016 Olympian Vianello of Italy has not made much of an impression in the pro ranks thus far in his career, and he may never actually do so. But a win over Ajagba would of course be a big thing for the tall, 6’9” operator. Beaten only by Jonathan Rice, who stopped him on cuts in January of last year, Vianello hasn’t fought since. The 29-year-old faces a potentially tough time of things against the far more active Ajagba.

Still, this is heavyweight boxing, so pretty much anything could happen. Ajagba has to be looked at as the favorite here, as he has had far more pro experience, and he has displayed far better punching ability than the man from Rome. This upcoming fight is Vianelli’s chance to do something in the division and get his name out there. But can he do it?

Again, Ajagba is the pick to win here, but if Vianelli is in top shape and if he comes in fully believing in himself, then who knows?

As for the main event, “Real Big Baby” Anderson, currently 16-0(15), is a big favorite to defeat former WBA regular cruiserweight champ Merhy, currently 32-2(26) and coming off a useful win over Tony Yoka. Might Anderson and Ajagba both score impressive KO wins on the April card?