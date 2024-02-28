Tim Tszyu Could Fight Terence Crawford If He Gets Past Keith Thurman

Tim Tszyu has confirmed how there have “been talks” between his camp and the camp of Terence Crawford, with a fight between the two a real possibility should Tszyu get past Keith Thurman on March 30 in Las Vegas.

Tszyu, who holds the WBO belt at 154 pounds but will fight former welterweight champ Thurman in a non-title catchweight fight, spoke with Fox Sports Australia, and the undefeated son of the great Kostya Tszyu said “the possibilities are endless” so long as he beats Thurman.

“There have been talks between us,” Tsyzu said of Crawford. “And I give Crawford all respect. He’ll fight anyone. And that’s why I see him as such a great challenge. But I also see him as beatable. But there’s a lot going on (as far as who I will fight next). It could be Crawford, Errol Spence, whichever one is easiest to make. That’s why this upcoming fight means so much……I win, and the possibilities are endless.”

Meanwhile, WBO president Paco Valcarcel, speaking with Fight Hype, spoke about the possibility of Crawford indeed moving up to the 154-pound division quite soon.

“The winner of that fight (between Tszyu and Thurman) will have one tough cookie for his next mandatory, let me tell you,” Valcarcel said. “Crawford will be here next week. I’m not authorized to tell (you anymore, but) he loves to fight at 154. But I’m not authorized to make it public. I have been talking to Crawford for long now…..he’ll be in Puerto Rico on Friday. You are the first person I’ve talked to about the possibility of Crawford moving to 154.”

So, we now await news of Crawford’s plans, whether he will actually move up in weight to look for his fourth world title (Crawford, of course, having won world honors at 135, 140, and 147 pounds), and if it will be Tszyu that “Bud” targets if he does make the move (and if Tszyu beats Thurman).

Suddenly, that Tszyu-Thurman fight has a lot more on the line. Possibly.