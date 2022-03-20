Edgar Berlanga defeats Steve Rolls by controversial decision – Boxing Results

Edgar Berlanga (19-0, 16 KOs) got lucky on Saturday night with a very controversial 10 round unanimous decision over Steve Rolls (21-2, 12 KOs) in super middleweight action at Madison Saturday Garden in New York.

Showing very little skills and no improvement over his previous performance, the 24-year-old Berlanga was given the nod by the judges with the following scores:

96-94

97-93

97-93

Boxing 247 had Rolls winning 97-93, as dominated the fight and appeared to win seven of the rounds.

Berlanga was at his best in the first four rounds, but after that, he was outboxed by the 37-year-old Rolls from the fifth round through the tenth.

It’s not all that surprising that Berlanga was given the win, as he was house fighter, the A-side, and the guy that Top Rank is giving the big push to try to turn him into a star or at the very least, get him a big-money fight against Canelo Alvarez.

Undercard results:

In the co-feature bout undefeated junior middleweight prospect Xander Zayas (13-0, 9 KOs) boxed his way to an eight-round unanimous decision over Quincy LaVallais (12-3-1, 7 KOs). The scores were 80-71, 80-72, and 80-72. Zayas showed excellent boxing skills in dominating LaVallais, hitting him at will.

Unbeaten light-welterweight John Bauza (17-0, 7 KOs) looked great in beating the tough Tony Luis (29-5, 10 KOs) by a one-sided eight-round unanimous decision.

The scores were 80-72, 79-73, and 78-74. It was a great action fight despite the lopsided scoring.

Highly talented welterweight prospect Jahi Tucker (7-0, 4 KOs) looked like a smaller version of Muhammad Ali at times tonight in beating Tracey McGruder (6-2, 4 KOs) by a six-round unanimous decision.

Showing Ali-esque moves, Tucker boxed his way to a one-sided victory by the scores 60-52, 59-55, and 59-55. Boxing News 24 scored it 60-52 for Tucker

Undefeated light welterweight prospect Henry Lebron (15-0, 10 KOs) powered past the normally durable Jose Ruiz (23-6-3, 16 KOs) by a seventh-round knockout. The time of the referee’s stoppage was at 2:23 of the seventh.

Undefeated light welterweight Bruce Carrington (3-0, 2 KOs) battered & beat Yeuri Andujar (5-5-1, 3 KOs) by a fifth-round knockout. The stoppage of the stoppage was at 0:51 of the fifth. In round five, Carrington loaded up with a beautiful left hook that knocked out Andujar.

Showing a lot of talent, undefeated prospect Armani Almestica (5-0, 5 KOs) kept his perfect knockout record intact with a third-round KO of Luis Valentin Portalatin (3-4, 1 KOs). The fight was halted at 1:57 of the third.

Undefeated light welterweight Kelvin Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) looked great in stopping Phillip Carmouche (2-3) in the first round after knocking him down two times. The time of the stoppage was at 1:17 of the first round.

It’s a good idea for Davis’s handlers to start putting him in with better opposition. The lanky 6’1″ Davis is beating the guys he’s been matched against too quickly for him to get much from the mismatches.