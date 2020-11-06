Eddy Reynoso Says Canelo Is “A Free Agent,” Will Fight Again This Year

Email WhatsApp 29 Shares

Today, in the morning Mexico time, trainer Eddy Reynoso took to social media to provide an exciting update on his star fighter Canelo Alvarez. As all fight fans know, Canelo has been battling it out in the courts with both DAZN and Golden Boy, the Mexican star unhappy with the way his career had been going.

Now, according to Reynoso, Canelo is “a free agent” in terms of not now having a promoter.

“In my role as manager and coach of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, I allow myself to communicate to the boxing community and to all our fans that starting today, November 6th, Canelo becomes a free agent, so we are ready to continue with his boxing career,” Reynoso said.

“All this time, we have been working very hard in the gym with a lot of responsibility and discipline, to be in great shape and ready to fight this year, and it will be.”

So has the lawsuit come to its conclusion? In terms of his fans who want to see Canelo back inside the ropes, it’s now time to speculate on just who the pound-for-pound star might fight and where and when exactly.

There isn’t too long left in the year, and in many places where a fight is held, there have been either no fans or very few fans allowed to attend due to you know what. Might Canelo box his return fight behind closed doors?

The weight Canelo fights at upon his return is also an interesting subject; will it be middleweight, super-middleweight, or light-heavyweight?

Canelo, despite his inactivity (it has now been a year since the 30-year-old’s last fight, this the title-winning effort against Sergey Kovalev up at 175 pounds), still holds a few titles.

Will Canelo really get a fight this year (we have just seven weekends to go until we hit the Christmas holidays)? Maybe, or maybe it will be early next year before Canelo finally gets back in a ring. But on which network or platform will he fight? Interesting times ahead.