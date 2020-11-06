Ryan Garcia ready to beat “bully” Gervonta ‘Tank Davis after Luke Campbell fight

Lightweight contender Ryan Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) is ready to bring the “bully” Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis down to earth and hand him his first loss after he gets Luke Campbell out of the way December 5th.

King Ryan says that WBA ‘regular’ 135-pound champion Tank Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) needs him so that he can have a monstrous mega-PPV fight that he’s looking to get. Garcia, 22, is Tank’s best shot at getting the fight that he wants on pay-per-view.

Ryan isn’t worried about whether he can beat Tank, as he views as a “bully,” and he’s ready to put him in his place as he’s done with similar bullies during his life.

Mayweather Promotions appear to be interested in putting together a fight between Tank Davis and Ryan Garcia. The fight will likely thing on Ryan defeating the 33-year-old Luke Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) on December 5th. Those two are squaring off live on DAZN.

“I’m here to beat up the bully. So let’s make it now. If not, I’m not worried about it, because at the end of the day, they have to come through me,” Ryan Garcia said about Tank Davis to TMZ Sports. “If they want a huge mega-fight, like a Pacquiao-Mayweather, they have to have me.”

Tank Davis’ recent performance against Leo Santa Cruz on October 31st must give Ryan and his promoters at Golden Boy Promotions a lot of o confidence that they can win that fight against him.

Davis, who just turned 26, had a lot of trouble with Santa Cruz’s boxing ability, as well as his high work rate. If not for Santa Cruz getting careless in the sixth round by fighting off the ropes, he might have beaten Davis.

The Davis-Santa Cruz fight showed that Tank gets by with his power, but he can be outboxed by smart fighters, who are disciplined. Santa Cruz wasn’t disciplined, and it cost him the fight.

Santa Cruz did well for a fighter for all intents and purposes a 126-pounder taking on a 135-pound fighter. He was giving away a lot of size to Davis, and in the end, it led to his defeat.

Ryan Garcia will make sure that he doesn’t make the same sloppy mistakes that Santa Cruz, 32, did, and he

“I’m that chess piece that you need,” Ryan said about Tank Davis. “It’s on them how they play it. I can play it the same way. “I can go out there and fight guys that don’t belong in the ring with me, and I can put them to bed just like Gervonta does.”

Ryan needs to win over Campbell, and then he and Golden By can start hammering out a deal to face Tank Davis for his WBA 135-lb title in early 2021. King Ryan is a natural lightweight, and he has the same kind of punching power that Tank Davis has.

“He’s just a big bully. He just comes in, rams in with his head, doesn’t care if he gets hit and tries to knock you out. That won’t faze me. I will never panic against a bully,” said Ryan Garcia in letting Tank know he’s not afraid of him.