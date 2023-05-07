Eddie Hearn wants Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch next

Eddie Hearn says he’s ready to negotiate a September rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. This is the fight that Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) has been asking for since his loss to the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion last May, and Hearn isn’t going to stand in his way.

Canelo satisfied his WBO mandatory requirements last Saturday night, beating interim 168-lb champion John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) by a twelve round unanimous decision at the Estadio Akron stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. Although it wasn’t easy work, Canelo did what he had to do to defeat the tough Ryder.

Now it’s all about Canelo negotiating the rematch with Bivol and putting together a game plan to defeat the unbeaten champion. The 32-year-old Canelo stated last night that the Bivol rematch would be at 175 at the same terms as the last time they fought in May 2022.

Canelo didn’t say whether the Bivol rematch must occur at the same venue as last time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas or if the ring size has to be small like we saw last night in the Ryder match. Still, it’s reasonable to assume those will be requirements that Bivol will need to agree to for the rematch.

“Dmitry Bivol, that’s what he wants next; let’s make it happen,” said Eddie Hearn to DAZN about his intentions to put together a rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol for September.

Most boxing fans believe Canelo is crazy for wanting to fight Bivol again after the way he was so thoroughly dominated last year.

There’s perhaps a method to Canelo’s madness. If he faces Bivol and loses, he’ll look heroic in the eyes of his loyal followers, and he’ll have shown them that he was at least willing to attempt to avenge his loss rather than walking away from it.

The backlash Canelo will receive from fans for losing a second time to Bivol won’t be severe because the fight will occur in the 175-b weight class, which isn’t his natural one. If Canelo retires afterward, which is predictable, he can go out with his dignity still intact.

It’s far better for Canelo to retire after a loss to Bivol than it would be if he stayed around and was battered by super middleweight David Benavidez or David Morrell Jr because he wouldn’t have an excuse for those losses.

“Unbelievable atmosphere in Guadalajara, great performance from Canelo, tough, tough, tough man, John Ryder,” said Hearn about Canelo’s win over Ryder.

“Hurt badly, broken nose in the second round but battled hard every round, but tonight belongs to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez,” said Hearn.