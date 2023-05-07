Cuban talent Andy Cruz signs long-term deal with Matchroom

Three-time world amateur champion and 2020 Olympic Cuban gold medalist Andy Cruz has signed with Matchroom Boxing and will be making his debut in July in a ten round championship fight in Michigan.

Cruz’s most notable win as an amateur was his one-sided contest against Keyshawn Davis in the 2020 Olympics. He made it look easy, dominating Keyshawn, showing the vast difference in talent between him and the popular U.S. fighter.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says the 27-year-old Andy Cruz has signed a long-term deal with Matchroom, and he believes he’ll immediately be the best fighter in the lightweight division.

The question is how long it’ll take before Hearn can maneuver Cruz into a massive fight against Gervonta Davis at 135.

Unfortunately for Cruz, Devin Haney, the current undisputed lightweight champion, will likely be long gone from the division when he challenges for a world title for the first time. Haney has outgrown the weight class and could move up to 140 by early 2024.

Cruz might have to move up to 140 for him to get the best opportunities for well-paying fights because PBC likely won’t agree to a fight between him and Tank Davis because the Baltimore native is a big money-maker, and it would be bad if he were to lose. Unlike Ryan Garcia, Cruz is the real thing and a massive talent. He would be a threat to Gervonta. Hence, PBC likely won’t agree to let Cruz anywhere near Tank Davis.

“You saw another one tonight, Andy Cruz. This is one of the great signings I’ve ever made,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV about his signing of 2020 Olympic Cuban gold medalist Andy Cruz.

“I said to him tonight that ‘I believe after watching 30 years of boxing, you are the best talent I’ve ever seen from amateurs to the pro ranks,'” Hearn continued about 27-year-old Cruz.

“He’s going to start with ten rounds in July, and I’ll say it now. You’ve heard me ranting & raving about Shakur Stevenson, and I think he’s unbelievable. I would back Andy Cruz against any lightweight in the world now. This kid is unbelievable, and I am so blessed to secure his signature. It is a major, major coup.

“It’ll be his debut,” said Hearn when asked who Cruz could fight in his first professional contest. “It could land in Michigan with Alycia Baumgardner and others. I’m just looking to finalize that now, but he’ll be straight into a ten round championship fight,” said Hearn about Cruz.

“The kid is unbelievable, unbelievable. He beat McCormick in the amateurs and beat Keyshawn Davis like easily in the amateurs, who is a great fighter as well. This kid is a three-time world amateur champion and Olympic gold medalist. Unbelievable.

“It was huge for us tonight. Regis Prograis and Andy Cruz. You say, ‘Is there more?’ There is more. There are other world champions that we’re talking to, and we’ll see who we get,” said Hearn.