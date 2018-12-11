Eddie Hearn Says A Fury v Joshua Fight Could Be Made “In Five Minutes”

Just who will Tyson Fury fight next? It’s entirely possible, even likely, that Fury will take that big rematch with Deontay Wilder, but there is, according to Eddie Hearn, interest from “The Gypsy King” regarding a big fight with Anthony Joshua. Joshua is all set to box again on April 13th of next year – but he doesn’t have an official dance partner. Not yet, anyway.





But in speaking with talkSPORT, Hearn said Fury contacted him with regards to a fight with AJ and Hearn says this fight could be made “in five minutes” if Fury is ready to take it and not the Wilder return.

“I don’t know Tyson Fury’s contractual situation – he messaged me the other day to talk about the fight,” Hearn said. “I think Tyson’s going to do his own thing and if he wants to make a fight he can make it on his own. The quickest way for Tyson Fury to make a fight with Anthony Joshua is to call me, and me and AJ will come round and get it done in five minutes. But we’ll see. That’s a not a fight that’s being negotiated at the moment, but we’ll see what happens.”

Naturally, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren would be a whole lot less than pleased if Fury did actually “make a fight on his own.” And as loyal as Fury is to Warren, it seems very unlikely. And could a Fury-Joshua fight really be made as super-fast as Hearn says it could be? It seems, with the demands both unbeaten heavyweight champions would be certain to make, it would take a whole lot longer than that.

As far as the fans go, a Fury-Joshua fight would be most welcome, as would a Wilder-Fury II, or a Wilder-Joshua. As Hearn says, we will have to wait and see what happens. But for my money, we will see that return fight between Fury and Wilder before we see any other fight involving the lineal heavyweight champ. Fury is his own man, yes, but he knows how much Warren has done for him, and how much he will continue to do for him.