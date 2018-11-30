Eddie Hearn Reveals Amir Khan’s Three Other Options In Case Kell Brook Fight Fails To Get Done: Garcia, Porter, Thurman

Amir Khan will land himself a big fight next year. Promoter Eddie Hearn very much wants this fight to be that long in the making Khan Vs. Kell Brook domestic super-fight, but there are three other options being explored for Khan for in case the Brook fight does not get done. These two intense rivals have been exchanging insults for years now and Hearn, speaking with Sky Sports, said the two welterweights “owe” the British public the fight.





Hearn said that in an ideal world he would be able to officially announce Brook Vs. Khan on December 8, after Brook has beaten Michael Zerafa (assuming the former IBF 147 pound champ does so, and Brook is a huge favourite to beat the Australian). But there is still work to be done to get the fight signed, sealed and delivered. Still, Hearn remains hopeful Khan and Brook will do the right thing and finally put their rivalry to rest in the only place that matters: in the ring.

“There have been some sort of minor discussions between myself and Amir about Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter. Terence Crawford would like a fight with Amir Khan as well,” Hearn said. “You know where I sit with it. They’re all great fights, there’s only one fight for me, and that’s the Kell Brook fight and I think as British fight fans, I think they almost owe it to us, to give us that fight. I just feel like we’ve got to get this done. It’s definitely the frontrunner, there are other options for Amir Khan, but for me, these guys owe it to the British public.”

It would be a shame if, after all these years of back and forth goings on between Khan and Brook, they did not actually fight, but the other options Hearn listed are all big fights for Khan. Garcia wrecked Khan in a big upset down at 140 pounds a few years ago, and Khan has always craved revenge. With no fight in his immediate schedule, maybe Garcia would be pleased if Khan-Brook did not get made, and that he would instead give Khan that rematch.





Shawn Porter has a title defence set for March, so it’s unlikely the current WBC welterweight champ would be ready to fight again until the summer. And Crawford too has a March fight set, so would Khan be willing to wait until the summer for his next (and maybe his last) big fight?

Best bet is Khan and Brook do agree terms for a March fight. Khan, though, has those other options – has Brook got any?