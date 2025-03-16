Eddie Hearn Eyes Berlanga vs. Plant Fight, Seeks Turki Alalshikh’s Involvement

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he thinks Edgar Berlanga can beat former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant, and he’s going to speak to Turki Alalshikh to make that fight next.

(Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

Hearn is still hoping that Berlanga (23-0, 18 KOs) will re-sign with his Matchroom promotion following his contract expiring after his first round knockout win over Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz (20-1-1, 16 KOs) last night at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. It’s questionable whether Turki will want to involve himself in trying to make a fight between Berlanga and Plant.

Ambition vs. Reality

It’s unclear if Hearn really believes Berlanga, 27, can beat Plant or if he’s just saying that because he wants him to re-up for another hitch with his company. He looked good against the 35-year-old Gonzalez-Ortiz, but that was a ham & egger who was never world-level, even when he was still active 10+ years ago.

He took a decade off, got old and fat, and looked gawdawful against Berlanga last night on the Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams vs. Patrice Volney card on DAZN. In another interview tonight, Berlanga said his two choices for his next opponent are Jaime Munguia and Jermall Charlo. He When asked if he’s interested in fighting Plant, Berlanga said, “F*** Plant,” meaning he doesn’t want to fight him.