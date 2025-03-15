Ammo Williams’ Decision Win Over Volny, Berlanga Scores Swift KO – Boxing Results

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (18-1, 12 KOs) did his job, winning a 12 round unanimous decision over Patrice Volny (19-2, 13 KOs) in a middleweight fight on Saturday night at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. It was more of a blue-collar type of performance from the Eddie Hearn-promoted Ammo Williams, 28, who outworked Volny in this DAZN headliner.

Volny, 35, landed the harder shots, and was the one that made it enjoyable due to his power. Ammo’s shots seemed like they were arm punches, and he couldn’t do any damage to Volny with them.

Fans on social media were split on who they saw winning because it was one of those types of fights that were impossible to pick a winner. Do you focus on the volume of Ammo Williams or the harder, cleaner shots from Volny? A draw would have been fair, but definitely not two wide scores in favor of Ammo. All three judges had it for Williams.

The scores

118-110

116-112

115-113

Promoter Eddie Hearn was already talking about wanting to set Williams up for a title shot after the fight. I don’t think that’s a good idea unless he knows something I don’t. Based on what we saw tonight from him in this fight, there isn’t a vulnerable enough champion at middleweight for Ammo to defeat them.

He’s capable of winning one of the obscure trinket belts, but NOT the main ones[IBF, WBA, WBC, or WBO] because he would need to defeat one of these champions:

– Erislandy Lara: WBA

– Carlos Adames: WBC

– Janibek Alimkhanuly: IBF and WBO

Berlanga KOs Gonzalez-Ortiz

Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) got back to his winning ways with a first round knockout victory over Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz (20-1-1, 16 KOs) on the undercard tonight. Berlanga, 27, looked good, knocking the 35-year-old Gonzalez-Ortiz down three times in the first round with heavy shots to the head.

This was the same type of tomato can that Berlanga built his inflated resume on earlier in his career, when he knocked out his first 16 opponents in the first round, when he was promoted by Top Rank. It was the type of fighter.