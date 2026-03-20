“We did a face-off. I looked at him, you know, I thought he was a certain type of person. And then he turned away, and he shouted out, ‘Easy work. Easy work.’ You don’t really understand what I’m here for, then,” Williams said.

Ammo, 29, did not raise his voice or turn it into a long exchange. He focused on what the comment meant to him and left it there. The message from WBC middleweight champion Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) is clear. He views the Matchroom-promoted Williams as a soft job, which is understandable.

The way Austin folded against Hamzah Sheeraz in an 11th-round knockout loss in 2024, as well as his lack of notable names in his resume, tells Adames all he needs to know about his quality. His “easy work” remark suggests he sees him as a guy he’ll easily dispatch, which is the same view many fans hold.

Adames holds the title and has more experience at both the pro and amateur levels. Williams is coming in as the challenger and took the remark as a sign that he is being dismissed. It clearly bothered him that he was still talking about it.

If #3 WBC Ammo wants to prove Adames, fans, and the oddsmakers wrong, he’s going to have to do it inside the ring on Saturday. He’s got to raise his game, though, because he’s looked so mechanical in all of his fights. His stamina problems are another issue that could hold him back if he runs out of gas at the midpoint of the fight, as he did in his loss to Sheeraz. Adames sets a fast pace, and he won’t slow down in the second half of the contest.

Williams challenges Adames for his WBC 160-lb title this Saturday, March 21, at the Caribe Royale Orlando, in Orlando, Florida. The event will be shown live on DAZN.