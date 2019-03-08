Dubois vs. Cojanu & Yarde vs. Reeves on ESPN+ – Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Yarde-Travis Reeves headlines afternoon of boxing on ESPN+ beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT – Dubois to fight Razvan Cojanu in co-feature bout





Two of the biggest punchers in British boxing — light heavyweight Anthony Yarde and heavyweight Daniel Dubois — are ready to put on a Friday afternoon show for American fight fans.

In the main event, Yarde will defend his WBO Intercontinental belt in a 10-rounder against Baltimore native Travis “Seveer” Reeves at the historic Royal Albert Hall in London. In one of the co-features, Dubois will battle former world title challenger Razvan Cojanu in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO Global belt.

Yarde-Reeves will headline a live five-fight stream beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on ESPN+ — the new multi-sport, direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment in conjunction with ESPN.





Yarde (17-0, 16 KOs) has knocked out 15 opponents in a row, a streak that dates back to his second professional bout in June 2015. He is the WBO No. 2 contender for the belt currently held by Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev. Before a potential world title shot, he must get past Reeves (17-3-2, 7 KOs), a 38-year-old Baltimore native who has won two bouts in a row. In his last ring outing, Jan. 17 in Las Vegas, he knocked down Lanell Bellows (18-3-2 at the time) twice en route to a well-earned unanimous decision win.

Dubois (9-0, 8 KOs) is the latest in the long line of fearsome British heavyweight punchers, a London native who has turned heads since turning pro in April 2017. His only decision victory came in his last bout, a dominant performance over veteran Kevin Johnson that streamed on ESPN+. Dubois was originally supposed to face Cojanu in December, but he contracted the flu during fight week and had to pull out. Cojanu (16-5, 9 KOs) challenged Joseph Parker for the WBO heavyweight title in May 2017, losing a unanimous decision in a game effort. In his most recent bout, he pushed unbeaten prospect Nathan Gorman the 12-round distance in a losing effort.

In other action live on ESPN+:

Liam “The Machine” Williams (19-2-1, 14 KOs) will make the first defense of his British middleweight title against “Smokin” Joe Mullender (11-2, 5 KOs). Williams won the title on Dec. 22 with a thrilling 10th-round TKO over Mark Heffron.

British welterweight champion Johnny “The Pexican” Garton (23-1-1, 10 KOs) will make the first defense of his title against Chris Jenkins (20-3-2, 8 KOs).

Hamzah Sheeraz (6-0, 2 KOs) will take on Rod Douglas Jr. (2-1, 0 KOs) in a super welterweight tilt scheduled for six rounds.

Fight # 1 – 18:30 hrs

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Bantamweight Contest

JAKE PETTITT 9st 5lbs 9oz V 8st 13lbs 4oz STEFAN SLAVCHEV

Fight # 2

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Middleweight Contest

DENZEL BENTLEY 11st 8lb 7oz V ADAM GRABIEC

Fight # 3

8 X 3 Minute Rounds International Featherweight Contest

LUCIEN REID 8st 11lbs 12oz V 8st 12lbs 4oz INDI SANGHA

BT SPORTS BROADCAST COMMENCES @ 19:30 HRS

Fight # 4 – 19:35 hrs

THE BRITISH WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

JOHNNY GARTON 10st 6lbs 1oz V 10st 6lbs 4oz CHRIS JENKINS

Fight # 5

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Welterweight Contest

HAMZA SHEERAZ 11st 1lb 12oz V 1st 1lb 14oz ROD DOUGLAS JNR

Fight # 6

THE VACANT WBO EUROPEAN HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

DANIEL DUBOIS 17st 2lbs 7oz V 18st 13lbs RAZVAN COJANU

Fight # 7

THE BRITISH MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

LIAM WILLIAMS 11st 4lbs 12oz V 11st 5lbs 4oz JOE MULLENDER

Fight # 8

THE WBO INTERCONTINENTAL LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

ANTHONY YARDE 12st 6lbs 4oz V 12st 6lbs 8oz TRAVIS REEVES

Fight # 9 – Floater

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Cruiserweight Contest

JAMES BRANCH JNR 14st 5lbs 12oz V 14st 5lbs 2oz KIEIRAN PITMAN

Fight # 10 – Floater

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Flyweight Contest

HARVEY HORN V PATRIK BARTOS

