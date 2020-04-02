Dream Fights – Some Mythical Match-Making

At a time when live boxing is something we can only dream of, what with the world’s entire fistic schedule scrapped due to the ongoing coronavirus, a fight fan is finding it tough to keep from being bored in a major way. At this time, there are computer tournaments to watch, interviews from the good people at IFL TV, who are doing interviews over the telephone and posting them on YouTube, and of course, great fights from years gone by to watch, and watch all over again.

Plenty of fans have been given some Dream Fight match-ups to ponder, to fantasize about. This is of course nothing new, the hugely argument-inciting Dream Fight subject being around for years. But here are some Dream Fights you may or may not care to try and visualize:

How great would these super-fights have been! (all fights scheduled for 12 rounds)

Bombs Away:

Deontay Wilder Vs. Donovan “Razor” Ruddock.

Brutal power combined with limited technique Vs. the same. Who wins: Ruddock, KO7

Thomas Hearns Vs. Julian Jackson.

Crunching power, deadly accuracy and speed from both sides. Who wins: Hearns, KO2

Earnie Shavers Vs. Sonny Liston.

Heavy-handed banger Vs. sledgehammer slugger. Who wins: Liston, KO3

Manny Pacquiao Vs. Edwin Valero.

Raw power and frightening aggression Vs. supernatural speed and killer punching. Who wins: Pacquiao, KO6 – after getting up from an early knockdown.

Nigel Benn Vs. John “The Beast” Mugabi.

Speed and power combined with a shaky chin Vs. immense physical strength and crunching punching power. Who wins: Mugabi, KO 5.

Jack Dempsey Vs. Rocky Marciano.

Savage combinations and incredible speed Vs. an immovable object with bone-tingling power. Who wins: Marciano, KO 9.

Gruelling warfare:

Marvin Hagler Vs. Carlos Monzon.

Sheer toughness and power with skill Vs. the same ingredients. Who wins: Hagler, split decision.

Dwight Muhammad Qawi Vs. Carl Froch.

Relentless punching Vs. rock chin and dangerous power. Who wins: Qawi, split decision.

Iran Barkley Vs. Carmen Basilio.

Seriously tough slugger Vs. the same. Who wins: Basilio by 11th round TKO.

Arturo Gatti Vs. Ricky Hatton.

Heart, guts and unlimited thirst for battle Vs. relentless pressure and wicked body punching. Who wins: Hatton by split decision.

Evander Holyfield Vs. Ike Ibeabuchi.

Rock chin and limitless heart Vs. immense power, limitless stamina and sheer physical strength. Who wins: draw.

Slick Vs. Slick:

Pernell Whitaker Vs. Floyd Mayweather (at 135).

Defensive genius Vs. defensive genius. Who wins: Mayweather by controversial split decision.

James Toney Vs. Herol Graham.

All-round master Vs. super-slippery defensive wizard. Who wins: Toney by split decision.

Guillermo Rigondeaux Vs. Willie Pep.

Defensive genius Vs. southpaw technician. Who wins: Pep by unanimous decision.

Jack Johnson Vs. Gene Tunney.

Brains, skill, speed and power Vs. brains, speed and skill. Who wins: Johnson by unanimous decision.