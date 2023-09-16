Don King Announces November 4 Card, Featuring Broner-Howard, Bryan-Chaney, More

Don King, who recently turned 92, has another big (ish) fight card in the offing. On November 4 at Casino Miami in Jai Alai, a card dubbed “Only in America 92 Celebration” will take place. Headlining will be Adrien Broner (who signed with King in the summer, winning his first fight under King, this a ten round decision over Bill Hutchinson in June), against Chris Howard. There will also be two somewhat interesting heavyweight match ups on the card, along with a cruiserweight fight that could prove lively.

Broner, 35-4-1(24) is still a pretty big name and if – IF – he can get some serious momentum going by staying active, “The Problem” might yet feature in another big fight or two. Howard, 18-2-1(8) is someone Broner should defeat quite handily, but how much discipline and work ethic has Broner got these days? King as we know, doesn’t like to be disappointed, so Broner had better make sure he turns up on time and in shape for his second fight under his new promoter!

Former WBC cruiserweight champ Ilunga Makabu will face Noel Mikaelian, in a 12-rounder that will have Mikaelian’s WBC silver strap on the line. Makabu, 29-3(25) is looking to bounce back after losing his world title to Badou Jack. Mikaelian, 26-2(11) will be looking to add Makabu’s name to his resume.

At heavyweight, Trevor Bryan, 22-1(15) will face Cassius Chaney, who has identical numbers at 22-1(15). Bryan’s last fight saw him get stopped by Daniel Dubois. Chaney last fought in August of 2022, when he picked up a win over Matthew McKinney.

Jonathan Guidry, 19-1-2(11) will take on the unbeaten Jesus Escalera, who is 18-0(18). However, before we get too excited about the Puerto Rican puncher, it should be pointed out that Escalera is 43 years old and his record contains almost no names you will be familiar with, with Epifiano Mendoza probably being the biggest name Escalera has thus far faced. Still, Guidry is fun to watch and Escalera will hopefully come out throwing some heavy shots. Escalera has compiled his unbeaten record in double-quick time, too, with him only going pro in October of last year.

The latest offering from King is nothing compared to the great cards he gave us during his heyday, but it’s amazing that King is still working at all at age 92!