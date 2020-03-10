Dominic Breazeale Ready To Make More Trouble; wants Andy Ruiz next

Despite being blown away by Deontay Wilder in May of last year, Dominic Breazeale is not shying away from the big fights. “Trouble,” as the twice beaten Breazeale is known, has been in with two world champs in Wilder and Anthony Joshua, and now the 34 year old is plotting his next move; some 10 months on from his last fight.





Speaking with Fox over the weekend, Breazeale, 20-2(18) said that although a fight with Luis Ortiz is also a possibility (as was one with Adam Kownacki, this before Kownacki was upset by Robert Helenius), the man he really wants is Andy Ruiz.

“[me and] Andy Ruiz would be a great show here on the West Coast. And I’ve also been thrown Luis Ortiz as an opponent. At this point, I want to fight the top opposition and give fans what they wanna see,” Breazeale said. “Andy Ruiz, for sure [is the fight I really want]. It would be an exciting fight. And I think it’s a fan-friendly fight. I like to step into the ring and throw some leather to his face. So it would be a good one.”





Ruiz, last seen dropping that wide decision to Anthony Joshua in their big rematch, is currently looking at a few names for his comeback – including, reportedly, Chris Arreola. “The Destroyer” is also yet to officially name his new trainer (having let Manny Robles go). Maybe a Ruiz-Breazeale fight would make a great fight, an action fight. Two guys with plenty to prove, both with title aspirations.

Sure, Breazeale was taken out fast by Wilder, but so were a number of fighters. It’s refreshing how Breazeale has retained his zest for battle and is calling for a big name to rumble with. Now, will Andy Ruiz do the same? Who wins if these two do get it on later this year? Ruiz, being a former champ, will doubtless be the betting favorite, but Breazeale could very easily prove dangerous. 60/40 in favor of Ruiz?

One thing seems sure – this one would NOT go the distance.