Adrien Broner’s Return, Otto Wallin-Dominic Breazeale Set For February Showtime Card

An interesting heavyweight match-up has been made for February, with the return of “bad boy” Adrien Broner also in the works for the same card. Mike Coppinger tweeted the news. Broner, who recently put out a message on social media that declared his intentions for next year, will be having his first fight in over a year.

Broner says he has given up the booze and that he is back doing hard training, having shifted 30 pounds since getting clean.

Broner says he can still become of the of the greatest boxers ever and that he is focused like never before. So far there is no opponent for the February bout (no exact date in February either), but Ivan Redkach is a fighter Broner has spoken about facing.

Can Broner, 33-4-1(24) and inactive since dropping a wide decision to Manny Pacquiao in January of 2019, make a successful return? At age 31, has “The Problem” still got time to make good on his lofty goal of become a GOAT?

Broner is still a big name and he has never been stopped. If he is serious about his dedication to the sport, who knows, maybe Broner can do something good before he’s done.

The heavyweight clash between Wallin and Breazeale could turn out to be a fun fight. For Breazeale, who is now aged 35 and has not fought since being wiped out in a round by Deontay Wilder back in May of 2019, a win would get him back into contention.

Currently 20-2(18), Breazeale will be aiming to land a third heavyweight title shot; having been stopped by Wilder and before that, Anthony Joshua.

Wallin, who is a little shorter than Breazeale but not by much, really wants a second go at Tyson Fury, who he pushed far harder than anyone expected back in September of last year.

The Swedish southpaw will have to do a job on Breazeale if he’s to have any chance of getting that. Wallin has boxed once since dropping a decision to a badly cut Fury, Otto stopping veteran Travis Kauffman in August of this year. At 21-1(14) Wallin has a good record and fans do want to see more of him.

This is a tough fight to pick, seeing as we don’t know how much Breazeale has left. “Trouble” will be fighting ring-rust as well as Wallin. But Breazeale can crack. Again, this one could turn out to be lively and a whole lot of fun.



