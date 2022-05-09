“Dmitry Bivol will do more damage against Canelo Alvarez” says trainer Joel Diaz

Trainer Joel Diaz says Dmitry Bivol will “do more damage” in his rematch with Canelo Alvarez in September because there are a lot of different combinations that he’ll use.

Diaz states that WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) didn’t display his full arsenal of combination punches last Saturday night in his 12-round unanimous decision victory over the former four-division world champion Canelo.

On Sunday, Canelo confirmed with his fans that he’ll be taking the rematch with Bivol and that he believes he’ll “win.”

Without question, Canelo will need to start getting ready now because he only has four months to train until the September 17th rematch

Four months is a long time to prepare for the weaker champions like Billy Joe Saunders, Caleb Plant, and Callum Smith that Canelo has been fighting in the last two years, but it might not be nearly enough to defeat a talent like Bivol.

Bivol will do more damage

“In the rematch, Dmitry Bivol will do more damage to Canelo because there are a lot of combination punches that he didn’t do that he could have done like left hooks, more bodywork, and stuff like that,” said trainer Joel Diaz to Behind The Gloves.

Canelo’s forehead was severely reddened & swollen from the effects of the many hard shots that Bivol landed last Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“He’s in control; Dmitry Bivol is in control. The size difference is a big factor,” Diaz said about Bivol’s size advantage over the 5’7 1/2″ Canelo.

“Canelo is a heavy puncher, he hurts, he’s a great fighter, but in his division [168]. Moving up to 175, it’s a bigger division, and he’s [Bivol] a bigger man.

Canelo couldn’t hurt Bivol

“The light heavyweight division they’re bigger and can take more punishment. If they put their weight on him so he can carry the weight, he’ll get tired. So, I knew that Canelo’s punches were not going to hurt Dmitry,” said Diaz.

“We have definitely seen one of the greatest fights from Dmitry, but to say it was the best would mean to devalue his abilities and his ambitions,” said promoter Andrey Ryabinskiy to Sky Sports about Dmitry Bivol.

“I do believe his best is still ahead,” Ryabinskiy continued. “I’d say the preparation process will take at least from four to five months,” he said.

“And the place for the fight is still to be decided, but most likely it will be in the US.”

Surprisingly, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is under the mistaken belief that he deserved the victory against Bivol. The Mexican sounded deluded and out of touch with reality, telling his fans at ringside that he should have won.

For many boxing fans, Canelo only won two rounds at best and was fortunate to be given a narrow defeat by the scores 115-113, 115-113, and 115-113 by the judging crew that worked the fight.