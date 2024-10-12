Chisora: Dmitry Bivol “Will Box Beterbiev and Run Away Tonight”

Heavyweight Derek Chisora thinks WBA 175-lb champion Dmitry Bivol will “run away” tonight to avoid the power shots from Artur Beterbiev in Riyadh. Chisora thinks that he’ll start running once Bivol recognizes that he lacks the power to match Beterbiev, but he’ll still win.

The 33-year-old Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) will be on the move, keeping out of range of IBF, WBC, and WBO champion Beterbiev (20, 20 KOs) in their fight for the undisputed light heavyweight championship at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

“Bivol, my money is on Bivol because I think Bivol is going to box. He’s going to realize he can’t match the power, and he’s going to box and run away. He’s going to win the fight by a split decision,” said Derek Chisora to Top Rank Boxing, predicting a victory for Dmitry Bivol tonight over Artur Beterbiev.

“I’m leaning toward Artur Beterbiev simply because of that power and the education behind it is so great,” said commentator Andy Lee. “12 rounds is a long time being in with him. So, I’m leaning towards Artur by maybe a late stoppage.”

“This is legitimately a 50-50 fight, maybe 55-45 for Bivol just because Beterbiev is coming off of knee surgery,” said DAZN commentator Todd Grisham. “I don’t see how you bet against Bivol. Not only is he undefeated like Beterbiev, but Bivol hasn’t even been touched, really. He’s dominating. He wins almost every round of every fight except for Canelo, but you look at the judges.”

“I think Bivol could be up on the cards; Maybe he’s doing well early. Beterbiev started catching up to him and beating him down a little bit. The shots start hurting a little bit more, and Bivol starts slowing down. He starts standing and having to trade a little bit more than he’d like. Before you know it, it’s round 10, round 11; it all gets to be too much. Bivol takes too many. The referee says, ‘Enough,'” said Dev Sahni of Queensberry Promotions.

If Beterbiev can get to Bivol early with his pressure, the fight will not make it to the 10th or 11th rounds. Bivol’s ability to withstand the power of Beterbiev will prove to be no better than Callum Smith last January. He’d never been knocked out before fighting Beterbiev.