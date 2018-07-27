Weights: Dillian Whyte: 18st 6lbs 9oz, Joseph Parker: 17st 4lbs





The official weights are in for tomorrow night’s important heavyweight elimination bout between Britain’s Dillian Whyte and New Zealand’s Joseph Parker. Moments ago in London Whyte tipped in at a heavy but solid-looking 18st 6lbs 9oz (a little above 258 pounds) while former WBO heavyweight champ Parker came in at 17st 4lbs (242 pounds).

Whyte was around six pounds lighter for his last fight – the dismantling of Lucas Browne, while Parker also came in at around six pounds heavier than for his last fight – the wide points loss to Anthony Joshua.

Whyte, who is a narrow favourite to win at The O2 tomorrow night, told Sky Sports he was always going to scale more than his rival simply because he is the bigger man.

“I was always going to come in as the heavier man because I’m the naturally bigger man,” said Whyte. “It was a short camp so we didn’t want to focus on draining. We just wanted to get the weight down to somewhere we could move, and be effective, and move as quick as I could. I’ve got speed, timing and a lot of power. I am cool, calm and collected which he has taken for weakness. I’ll show him that the Junkyard Dog is still here, he’s just behaving himself. Don’t take my kindness for weakness.”





It will be interesting to see what happens if the fight goes into the later rounds, and if Whyte can carry his hefty poundage without getting tired or winded. If it’s a battle of attrition, as some people do feel will prove to be the case, Whyte may wish he’d worked a little harder during his training camp.

As for Parker, he said his coming in heavier will “mean I trade more.”

“All the talking has been done, I’m looking forward to getting in the ring and letting my hands go,” said Parker. “The weight isn’t a problem as long as you feel comfortable. Coming in heavier will mean I trade more. That’s the first time I’ve been nose-to-nose with someone. I wasn’t intimated, it was something new. I’ll leave everything in the ring, someone is going to get knocked out.”

Despite what Parker says, most fans seem to feel this one will in fact go all 12-rounds. For what it’s worth that’s this writer’s prediction: Whyte to dig deep and battle fatigue as he pulls out a close decision win.