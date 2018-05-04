Devin Haney talks Mason Menard fight

Undefeated WBC Youth Lightweight Champion Devin Haney worked out for the media Thursday at Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas ahead of his ShoBox: The New Generation debut Friday, May 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT live on SHOWTIME®.





The 19-year old Haney (18-0, 12 KOs), a seven-time national junior amateur champion, faces the toughest test of his career when he takes on veteran Mason Menard (33-2, 24 KOs) in the 10-round main event taking place at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Super bantamweights Joshua “Don’t Blink” Greer (16-1-1, 8 KOs) and Glenn Dezurn (9-1-1, 6 KOs) both return to ShoBox for the third time, where they will meet in the co-feature. In an eight-round featured attraction, former national champion Alvin Varmall Jr. (15-0-1, 12 KOs) takes on Charles Foster (15-0, 8 KOs) in a matchup of undefeated light heavyweight prospects.

In the eight-round opening bout, undefeated super bantamweight Arnold Khegai (11-0-1, 8 KOs) will take on skilled veteran Adam Lopez (16-2-2, 8 KOs). It will be the record seventh appearance for Lopez on the popular ShoBox series.





Here is what Haney had to say Thursday.

On his recent training camp…

“For the first half of this camp I was working out in Las Vegas, getting good sparring with top level guys. For the second half of training camp I went to the Bay Area where I was training at the SNAC facility with Victor Conte. I got some amazing work out there as well. All in all, it’s been a magnificent training camp. Right now, my body is feeling fantastic and I’m ready to shine on fight night.”

On facing his toughest opponent to date, Mason Menard…





“Menard has a lot of power in both hands and he’s fought some very tough opponents. He’s got a lot of experience and is by far my toughest opposition. I’m confident in my ability to come out victorious. On May 11th, everyone will see what all the hype is about. I’m going to bring the heat.”

On making his SHOWTIME debut…

“This will be my coming out party. I’m going to show the world that Devin Haney was born for these moments and my talent will be on display come fight night.”

On fighting in Philadelphia for the vacant USBA/IBF Lightweight Title …

“This will be my third time fighting as a professional in Philadelphia. I love the fans out there. I have tons of friends and family in Philly, so I consider Philadelphia a home away from home. The USAB title will be on the line so you already know I’m coming to put on a show. Many great boxers in the past and present have all fought in Philadelphia. I want to follow in their footsteps and become great. I’m making my own history one fight at a time.”