Devin Haney Says He’s Ready To Fight George Kamobosos Jr Next; Has Agreed To “All Of Their Terms”

We are still waiting to see who unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr will fight in his maiden defence. We are now getting on for three months on since the Australian warrior’s upset win over Teofimo Lopez, and Kambosos has promised us a “massive fight” for his first defence, which would take place in Australia. But who will the challenger be?

Right now, both Vasiliy Lomachenko and Devin Haney are the two frontrunners, seemingly by some way ahead of any other contender out there. Lomachenko has said he is more than willing to travel to Australia for the fight, and Haney – who holds the WBC 135 pound belt (Kambosos being the WBC franchise champ) – has said the same.

In fact, in speaking with Chris Mannix of DAZN, the undefeated Haney said he has “agreed to all of their terms.” Haney is hoping he will indeed get the fight.

“I’m very confident [I’ll get the Kambosos fight]. Right now, it’s on George and his team to determine what’s next,” Haney said. “At the end of the day, I agreed to all of their terms, whether it was the travel and the vaccine. So anything they throw at me, I’m ready to do it. This is a dream of mine to become undisputed champion. They can say what they want, and I price myself out, and did this and that, but that’s not the truth. I’m ready to make the people happy and ready do it next.”

Eddie Hearn, when asked which is the bigger fight – Kambosos-Haney or Kambosos-Lomachenko – shot back Haney, “obviously, it’s a unification fight” the promoter said. Hearn stated that while Loma is a great fighter and a former champion, a full, for all the marbles unification clash between Kambosos, 20-0(10) and Haney, 27-0(15) is the big one. Plenty of fans agree. There is nothing like a unification showdown, plus Haney is a superb boxer, with speed, slickness and class. Kambosos Vs. Haney is a potential classic.

In an ideal world, Kambosos would fight Haney, and then the winner would fight Loma. Right now, the ball is in Kambosos’ court. And the clock is ticking…..