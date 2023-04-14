Devin Haney says he has “kryptonite’ for Lomachenko

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is looking forward to his clash against Vasily Lomachenko on May 20th because he wants to show fans that he’s on another level of the well-respected multi-division world champ.

Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) and Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) will battle on ESPN+ PPV on May 20th at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. This is a fight that Haney has been targeting for the last two years, and he’s finally getting his opportunity to show fans what he’s always known.

There will be a lot on the line for this fight because the winner will hold all four lightweight belts and will be in a solid position to face the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia winner. That’s a fight that Haney will be willing to stay at 135 a little longer before moving up to 140.

Devin Haney: “I’m happy to show the world that I’m levels above this guy,” said Devin Haney to Max on Boxing about his title defense against Vasily Lomachenko on May 20th.

“He has the experience, the footwork, the ring IQ, but those things won’t matter when we step into the ring. I’ve got the youth, the speed, the athleticism, and all the attributes that are kryptonite to Loma,” continued Haney when asked about what he brings to the tablet that will allow him to defeat Lomachenko.

Max Kellerman: “Several years ago, I would have favored Lomachenko to win. I never hid that when you’ve come on the show.”

Haney: “I love when you eat your words.”

Kellerman: “Yeah, it’s like it is what it is. You got to say what you think, and if you’re wrong, you got to say you’re wrong. I don’t know why that’s hard for people, but now I favor you in this fight.

“I think you’re too long for him. I look at the Linares fight and think that if you think Linares was difficult with the length, Haney is younger, longer, and sharper right now.

“On the other hand, Lomachenko can hurt fighters with punches that they can’t see coming, and he’s good at middle distance in, which is not your strong suit. What do you think of that? How do you avoid letting him get into that distance that he likes and hit you with something sudden?”

Haney: “I don’t think his middle distance is his best. He wants to get in and get as close as possible to try and wear you out and work his angles.

“I think the middle distance is my best distance. I love the middle distance. We just got to see. We can easily say from the outside looking in, but when we share the ring, we’ll see.”

Kellerman: “You’ve been an active fighter throughout your career generally. You’re still quite young to be the undisputed champion. You won the undisputed champion when you were 23, and you’re now 24 years old.

“You haven’t been in the ring. You beat Kambosos seven months ago, and that’s what happens when you win the title, right? There are fewer fights because they’re bigger events, and they’re harder and all of that.

“Are you concerned at all have addressed in camp and all, the fact that you’ve been off longer than you’re used to”

Haney: “I’m happy that my body had time to rest. I feel like I got stronger since then and even better. With every fight, I’m getting better. My body is maturing, which is a thing that I’ve complained about because I am getting bigger in size as well.

“The seven months have done me well, and I look to show better Devin Haney than the last time out.”