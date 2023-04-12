Devin Haney beats Vasily Lomachenko says Jeff Mayweather

Jeff Mayweather is picking Devin Haney to defeat Vasily Lomachenko on May 20th in their fight on ESPN+ PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Mayweather feels that undisputed lightweight champion Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) will control the action from the outside with his size, and he thinks that Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) is too small for him to take it to the inside.

What’s surprising is Jeff feels that Haney will be the “master boxer” in this fight, not Lomachenko, who many views as a fighter unmatched in terms of technical skills.

What Lomachenko could have on his side is stamina. If Haney is drained from coming down from 160+ lbs to make 135, he could be running on fumes in the championship rounds.

Haney resembled a junior middleweight during his kickoff press conference with Lomachenko, and it’s obvious that the 24-year-old is fighting in a weight class well below his frame.

“I think Devin is going to win that fight. I think this is the exact situation that he [Lomachenko] was with Teofimo. I mean, Devin is too big for him,” said Jeff Mayweather to Fighthype, predicting that undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will defeat challenger Vasily Lomachenko on May 20th.

“Devin is a better boxer than even Teofimo. Basically, Devin is going to beat you from the outside, and I can’t see Lomachenko running up in there against him because Devin is big. Devin is really, really big for that weight class.

“It’s funny that Lomachenko is supposedly the master boxer, but on this night, I think Devin is the one that is going to come out on the end as the master boxer.

“I think so,” said Jeff when asked if Haney and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is becoming like Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford. “It’s a fight that definitely should happen, and you also have Shakur Stevenson in that mix.

“There’s a lot of attractive fights out there in that weight class [135]. There’s no mark on any one of them if one loses to the other. It’s kind of like the era where there was Tommy Hearns, Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, and I think that on any given night, any guy can beat any guy. I mean, this is good for boxing.

“I would probably say Shakur Stevenson in terms of his ability to not get hit,” said Jeff when asked which fighter reminds him most of Floyd Mayweather Jr out of Tank Davis, Devin Haney, and Shakur.

“Devin is pretty close too. Gervonta does his thing, but he does his thing in a different way,” said Jeff.