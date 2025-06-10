Derek Chisora Teases “Big 50 Fight Coming Soon – World Title Shot”

The whispers say British heavyweight warrior Derek Chisora is currently grinding hard in the gym; Ade Oladipo says as much, and he has the contacts to know. Chisora himself meanwhile, has taken to social media via X to tease us with the message “Big 50 fight coming soon,” with a photo of himself attached, along with images of Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker above the words “World Title Shot.”

So, who might it be that Chisora faces, in what he says will be his very last pro fight? Chisora earned a shot at the IBF heavyweight title with his last win, this a decision victory over Otto Wallin, so “War,” as Chisora is known, could be in line for something there. But any title shot would be months from now, what with Dubois currently holding the IBF heavyweight title, with Usyk holding the WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine titles.

Parker trilogy on the table—or a final shot at Parker?

It’s not likely it will be Joshua who Chisora fights in his 50th and out fight, either. Nor will it be Dubois, for obvious reasons. That leaves Parker, who, interestingly enough, recently called Chisora out for a trilogy fight, to take place on the Usyk-Dubois rematch card at Wembley. Parker is the WBO interim champ, so maybe this is the fight Chisora is teasing us with.

If so, and if a Parker-Chisora III is happening on the July 19 card in London, one would think an official announcement would be forthcoming, the card being just a little over a month from now. Chisora, if he did go out swinging against Parker, would be going out with a considerable bang, Parker being on a real run of form recently.

Wardley issues ‘War vs. War’ challenge—another farewell option?

One other man who has called out Chisora for his swansong is Fabio Wardley. Fresh off his come-from-behind (way behind) KO over Justis Huni, Wardley responded to Chisora’s message on X, writing “War vs. War….gimme a call.”

Wardley is the WBA interim champ, so could this be the fight with which Chisora waves goodbye? Maybe, but Wardley, after that brutal encounter with Huni, will not likely be able to fight again for some time.

Chisora is approaching the end, and we all hope he gets a big fight for his career finale.