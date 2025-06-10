Canelo vs. Crawford on Netflix—Biggest Fight of the Year or Overhyped?

The word is the upcoming September super fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is almost certain to be televised live on Netflix. Dan Rafael has written that “the fight will likely take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and stream on Netflix,” as reported by ESPN. The date for the fight is September 13.

Can Netflix numbers rival Tyson-Paul’s 65 million spectacle?

It’s no real surprise that this fight will go out on Netflix, we all saw the truly insane numbers last year’s fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson generated on Netflix – a staggering 65 million at peak. That success was of course largely down to Tyson and the sheer mystique his name and reputation still carry even these days. But can the Canelo-Crawford fight get even close to pulling in around half of those numbers?

It seems that’s being far too optimistic, but that said, the super-middleweight clash that will see Crawford go for history has already generated a heck of a lot of interest, and as the fight gets ever close these interest levels are sure to increase. Around the world, fight fans will be tuning into the fight. Canelo is of course a massive star in Mexico and in the US, while Crawford, though his global profile is not as big, is well known to all boxing fans.

Bulk vs. brilliance—Crawford’s physical gamble

A sell-out crowd at The Allegiant Stadium is likely here, and as Canelo said, it’s only right that the fight will take place in Vegas over Mexican Independence Day.

This fight will be big, very big. Maybe not Tyson-Paul big, but big nonetheless. Turki Alalshikh has gone on record as saying this fight will be “the biggest in boxing.”

Canelo-Crawford will be the biggest fight this year, that seems agreeable.

Meanwhile, Crawford has released a small amount of footage of him shadow boxing in the ring, and it is noticeable how bulkier Crawford’s body is. Crawford is of course going up from 154 pounds, where he has fought just one time, this his decision win over Israil Madrimov, and while “Bud” will want to add on some muscle, he will not want to compromise his speed in any way.

Can Crawford pull this off and defeat Canelo? And if so, where does it place him all-time?