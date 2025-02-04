Derek Chisora Is Closing In On The End; We’ll Miss Him When He’s Gone

If ever a hugely popular fighter, indeed a genuine ring warrior, deserved to go out with a win, it’s Derek “War” Chisora. And the end to this constantly exciting, watchable, and, yes, likable fighting man’s career is pretty close at hand. This Saturday night, 41-year-old Chisora will face the significantly younger and fresher Otto Wallin, this in his 49th pro bout. Chisora has laid out his plans: he will fight the tall southpaw from Sweden, he hopes to get a win, and then bow out after fighting 50.

When the 50th fight will come and who it will be against, we don’t yet know, but there are some whispers that say “War” could step in with Francis Ngannou, perhaps in an exotic location. But whatever happens, if Chisora wins, loses, or gets a draw in his final two fights, one thing is absolutely sure – we will miss him when he’s gone. A genuine, heart-on-his-sleeve type of guy, Chisora has been nothing but honest in the ring, always trying to give his all while he has always tried to speak the truth.

Chisora has undoubtedly ruffled some feathers with his opinions, yet he likely meant every word he ever uttered. Just this week, Chisora gave an interview with UK tabloid The Sun, and he said boxing is “full of scumbags.” Chisora being Chisora, he said it with a smile, intending to insult nobody. A “character” is one description Chisora handed him, while a “controversial figure” is another. But Chisora has long since stopped listening to what people say about him or to him.

Case in point: people have been advising Chisora to retire from the sport he still loves for years now. Chisora, though, says the people who insist they “care” about him and his health and well-being do nothing of the kind. This “caring” is all “Bulls**t,” Chisora says. But Chisora has been in plenty of tough and damaging fights, and whether he likes it or not, some folks were well-intentioned when they were urging him to hang ’em up.

But Chisora was born to fight, and on he goes for, he promises, just two more. Again, it would be a feel-good thing if Chisora managed to emerge victorious in his last two fights, but it’s far from a certainty to happen. Wallin, with his long reach and southpaw stance, could be all wrong for Chisora, who remains tank-like and durable as anything but is far from the fastest fighter in the division, while he isn’t the hardest fighter to hit.

Wallin could get the decision on Saturday, but if so, Chisora will almost certainly box that 50th and out fight anyway. Nothing against Wallin, but I’d sure like to see Chisora get the win on Saturday and then defeat whoever he fights in his finale.

But above all, let’s hope Chisora keeps his word and retires and stays retired after that milestone of 50 pro fights is reached. Chisora is currently 35-13(23). I wonder what his final numbers will look like.