Naoya Inoue vs David Picasso Targeted For June 14th In Las Vegas

Unified super-bantamweight king and reigning pound-for-pound champ (in the opinion of many) Naoya Inoue has not fought in Las Vegas since June of 2021, and the Japanese superstar has not boxed in America at all since that date. But this is set to change this June. As per a news story at Ring Magazine’s website, Inoue is close to finalising a deal to fight unbeaten Mexican warrior David Picasso on June 14th, the T-Mobile in Vegas the likely venue.

It’s great that Inoue is set to box outside of his homeland for a change, but at the same time some fans will possibly be feeling underwhelmed as far as who Inoue’s dance partner will be on the night. Who is David Picasso, and can he give “The Monster” anything at all to worry about if/when he shares a ring with him? There are, for sure, better, more deserving opponents out there for Inoue, but maybe these guys – Murodjon Akhmadaliev, for example, who has been screaming for his shot at Inoue for months now, will be accommodated later on this year.

If so, then fine. But first comes the feared, indeed expected mismatch between Inoue and Picasso. Picasso is Mexican, and that’s a good thing, as we all know that all Mexican fighters are naturally tough and proud. Picasso can be expected to try his absolute best and go for it when he gets his big, big chance. At 30-0-1(17), 24 year old Picasso of Mexico City has a nice-looking pro record, but who has he actually fought?

Looking at Picasso’s record, there are some recognisable names there, such as Azat Hovhannisyan and Damien Vazquez, but that’s about it (unless you, fellow fight fan, see a name on Picasso’s ledger that is meaningful and I’ve missed it?). No doubt, Picasso will be taking a huge step up in class when he fights Inoue. Will this be a showcase KO win for Inoue in June and nothing more? To be blunt and fair, it seems so.

Still, plenty of US fight fans may have a ball being able to see Inoue, 29-0(26) fight live, from ringside.