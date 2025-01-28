Derek Chisora And Otto Wallin Engage In A Fun Head-To-Head, But Who Will Get The Last Laugh On Fight Night?

British ring warrior Derek Chisora has been entertaining us all for years, and he doesn’t have too long to go until retirement. Heck, those concerned have been calling for 41-year-old Chisora to hang ’em up for so long now; so much mileage as he put on his brain and body, often in tough, tough fights. Chisora says he will have two more so as to reach the milestone of 50 fights and then out.

Next up is Swedish southpaw Otto Wallin on February 8, but Chisora says he will get the win here and then have one more (with maybe a fight with Francis Ngannou serving as Del’s career finale). Wallin feels he will defeat Chisora and perhaps make him change his plans. The two recently went head-to-head in an entertaining pre-fight hype show, and as usual, Chisora was a whole lot of fun.

“He’s a good fighter, but he lacks one thing, though. He hasn’t got a heart,” Chisora said, with Wallin sitting right across from him. “You’re a big guy, but you haven’t got it (Chisora said, now looking at Wallin)…..you ain’t got the dog in you, mate, the animal in you.”

34-year-old Wallin said he felt Chisora was “being disrespectful,” both at the face-off and when he ran into him in Saudi a while back. Wallin thinks Chisora, 35-13(23) is putting on an act, when he himself is “always just trying to be myself and not trying to worry so much about other people.”

As to be expected. Chisora had a counter to Wallin’s counter.

“I’m myself every day,” Chisora said. “I’m a dickhead. I do what I want when I want. That’s me being myself. Will you shake my hand? F*** off!”

Chisora may have left Wallin hanging, and he may well have had the last laugh as far as the head-to-head goes. But who will have the last laugh when the important business of fighting takes place a week on Saturday?

For me, the tall, fast southpaw from Sweden, who sports a 27-2(15) record, is all wrong for the aging Chisora, and he wins a wide if at times quite dull to watch, decision.

Who do YOU like in this fight?