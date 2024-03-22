Deontay Wilder Vs. Zhilei Zhang Being Finalized For June 1st

As per a news story from Mike Coppinger at ESPN.com, a heavyweight showdown between Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang is currently in the process of being finalized for June 1, the massive clash of big men to take place in, yes, you guessed it, Saudi Arabia. According to the news story, the fight, if it is indeed finalized, will take place on the under card of the light heavyweight unification showdown between unbeaten 175 pound champions Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.

This is of course great news, and it looks as though fight fans can brace themselves for another stacked card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As special as the 175 pound battle between undefeated countrymen Bivol and Beterbiev is, fans may get really excited about Wilder Vs. Zhang. Two big bangers, both badly needing a win at this stage of their respective careers. Both men having given us some spectacular action over the years. However, quite ironically, both Wilder and Zhang are coming off a dull, losing showing – to the same man.

As fans know, Wilder appeared listless and lacking in his old power when he was soundly outboxed by Joseph Parker when the two fought in Riyadh in December. Wilder all but vanished from view after the fight, just his third pro loss. Zhang did a little better against Parker when he fought him earlier this month, with “Big Bang” scoring two knockdowns before going down on points.

Zhang, however, threw very few punches during most of the rounds against Parker, and fans wondered if the 40 year old had gassed. Together, Zhang and Wilder will hopefully, and we believe they will indeed, give us a much more exciting fight.

Wilder is 38 years old and he is currently 43-3-1(42). He last scored a win back in October of 2022, when he wiped out Robert Helenius in a round. Zhang, 26-2-1(21) who turns 41 in May, twice wrecked Joe Joyce in spectacular fashion before losing to Parker, the two big wins coming in April and September of last year.

Now, who pulls out the big KO win if/when Zhang and Wilder get it on? Or will we see both guys come out and be far too conservative and cautious in their approach? It seems we will find out on June 1. While knowing the Saudi money men, there will be additional fights to come on the same card.

