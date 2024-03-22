Okolie Confident He Can “Smash” Rozanski To Become A Two-Weight Champ

Lawrence Okolie, last seen in the ring losing his WBO cruiserweight title to Chris Billam-Smith, will attempt to become a two-weight champion in May. Okolie, 19-1(14) is looking to put behind him the bad night he had against Billam-Smith in May of last year, the 31 year old Londoner losing via majority decision.

On May 24, a year and a day after his poor showing, “The Sauce” will challenge reigning WBC bridgerweight champ Lukasz Rozanski in Poland. And, as he explained when speaking with Sky Sports (who will televise the fight), Okolie is confident he will “smash” Roazanski “in front of his own fans.”

Rozanski did some smashing of his own to win the WBC bridgerweight title; the 38 year old taking out crowd-pleasing fan-favourite Alen Babic in a round back in April of last year. Now 15-0(14), Rozanski, like his challenger Okolie, will be having his first fight in a year. Okolie, who has previously shown the punching power that was lacking in the Billam-Smith fight, might have to have a fast start if he is to avoid being set upon and dominated by Rozanski.

“At this point it would mean everything,” Okolie said of a win over Rozanski. “Winning and losing a world title, I can see the difference so I want it and I want it bad. I’ve got to prove a lot of people wrong, not that it’s my main motivation but it does give you a chip on your shoulder. I’ve got to remind people what I’ve done and what I’m capable of and what I’ve got left in the tank………I’m going to smash him in front of his home town fans.”

Smashing Rozanski might not be as straightforward as Okolie perhaps thinks it is. The muscular banger from Rzeszow has never been beaten and, though he will be giving away a good deal in height and reach against Okolie (as most of Okolie’s opponents have done when facing him), Rozanski has shown how dangerous he is. Might Okolie get caught with something big early on in this one? This is the potential danger the former WBO cruiserweight champ faces. Okolie had better be in the mood to let his own hands go in this fight.

It could prove to be an exciting fight on May 24, and both men will perhaps be feeling the pressure; Okolie as his career is on the line, and Rozanski as he will be fighting in front of his fans in what is his first world title defence.

You could argue that this fight is close to a 50/50 affair. Okolie might be seen as the favourite in some quarters, but Rozanski is no man to underestimate.