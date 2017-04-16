Deontay Wilder to be ringside for Klitschko-Joshua fight: “I’ll be looking at who I want next”

When he fought his one and only fight on British shores – back in April of 2013, when he iced Audley Harrison inside a round, ending Harrison’s career – Deontay Wilder proved a real hit with the fans. Now a long-reigning WBC king, Wilder will again travel to the UK later this month; to both watch and commentate on the big Wladimir Klitschko-Anthony Joshua WBA/IBF heavyweight title fight showdown.

It’s no secret that “The Bronze Bomber” wants the winner; Wilder’s ultimate aim to become undisputed ruler over his weight class. But first he must wait and see how the 50/50 fight, set to play out before a monstrous 90,000 crowd, winds up.





“I wouldn’t miss this for anything,” Wilder told Sky Sports. “I will definitely be over and I can’t wait to see my UK fans and friends and it will be great to have my presence there. I’ll be working with Sky Sports Box Office and I’m going to enjoy the fight. I am looking forward to the whole experience. It will be a different bird’s eye view as I would call it. I will be a lot closer, see a lot more things and as I am a fighter, I know what I am looking for.”

As well as scouting his possible next ring rival, Wilder says it is important for him to “make my presence known to the fighters as well.” “I will let them know I am there and I’ll be looking at who I want next,” he added. But don’t expect a volatile leap into the ring after the fight, with Wilder getting in the face of the winner (as Tyson Fury did to Wilder after his stunning KO win over Artur Szpilka a while back). The WBC boss says that he is far too “respectful a champion” for that. A shame really, as that type of stuff really does make for great theatre!

But who does Wilder pick to win on the 29th?

“My heart is towards Joshua, my mind is towards Klitschko,” Deontay said.

Klitschko-Joshua is a massive fight and a big, big event. The winner against Wilder in a three-belt unification could be even bigger.