Demetrius Andrade destroys Jason Quigley – Boxing Results

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) made a huge statement on Friday night in massacring challenger Jason Quigley (19-2, 14 KOs) by a second round knockout at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

(Photo credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom or Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

Ireland’s Quigley, 30, never stood a chance, as he dropped hard in the opening round, and twice more in the second by the big rangy 6’0″ southpaw Andrade.

After the third knockdown, referee Arthur Mercante Jr. waved it off at 2:24 of round two.

Quigley probably could have gotten back up and resumed fighting, but the way that Andrade was effortlessly knocking him down repeatedly, it would have been pointless for the referee to allow the fight to continue.

Quigley was badly overmatched in this fight, and he proved incapable of gauging the left hands that Andrade was hitting him with cleanly.

The fight was such a mismatch that Quigley only landed a small handful of punches before the bout was over. This writer counted five punches from Quigley that landed, and they were the weak variety.

It’s hard to say for certain if Andrade has improved since his last fight against Liam Williams because Quigley was so bad tonight.

We knew that Quigley was flawed going into the contest from watching him struggle against Shane Mosley Jr. in his previous fight, but it was surprising to see him getting knocked down over and over again by Andrade.

After the fight, Andrade and his promoter Eddie Hearn made it known that they want the big names at 160. Whether they get the likes of Gennadiy Golovkin or Jermall Charlo to agree to a fight is unknown.

In the chief support bout, WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (18-1, 14 KOs0 and McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KOs) fought to a no contest.

The bout had to be stopped after two rounds because the 35-year-old Arroyo had two bad cuts over his right eye, both of which were caused by head clashes in the second round.

Martinez and Arroyo were both on the canvas in the opening round. In the second, Martinez showed Arroyo to the canvas and was given credit for a knockdown.

Arroyo looked like the faster, more technical fighter of the two, but it appeared that Martinez had taken over the fight in the second round and would have won if it had gone much longer.

We’ll see whether Matchroom Boxing choices to put together a rematch between Martinez and Arroyo.

In another interesting bout on the card, IBF/WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (10-0, 7 KOs) beat José Velásquez (29-7-2 19 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision.

The scores were 119-109, 119-109, and 119-109. We saw a little bit of everything in this fight from Akhmadaliev. He started out slugging, but abandoned that after tasting the power of his harder-hitting opponent Velasquez.

Akhmadaliev was hurt n in the seventh round from a body shot Velasquez hat caused him to hold on to keep from getting taken out.

In the later rounds, Akhmadaliev wore Velasquez down with his jabs and constant movement. A lot of the power on Velasquez’s shots drained away by that point, and Akhmadaliev was able to cruise to victory.

In the opening bout of the main portion of the card, WBA female World super lightweight champion Kali Reis (19-7-1, 5 KOs) outworked a very tough Jessia Camara (8-3) in winning a 10 round split decision. The scores were 97-93, 97-93 for Reis, and 95-94 for Camara.