Demetrius Andrade campaigning for Jermall Charlo fight

Demetrius Andrade was in full campaign mode on Wednesday, talking nonstop about him wanting to face Jermall Charlo in 2023 after his bout against Demond Nicholson (26-4-1, 22 KOs) on January 7th on Showtime PPV at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The fact that Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) isn’t saying a word about being agreeable to a fight against the former two-division world champion Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) is a strong sign that he’s not interested in facing him.

Charlo is pushing hard for fights against Dmitry Bivol and the winner of the Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez. He wants big game, and Demetrius hasn’t done anything yet at 168 to encourage Charlo to want to fight him.

“Plant, Benavidez, I’m moving up to their weight class,” said Demetrius Andrade to Fighthype. “[Jermall] Charlo, I’ve been in his weight class since 154, 160. Eventually, he’s going to have to move up [to 168].

“You’re only going to get older and you’re going to put on weight, muscle, speed. Canelo, Munguia, we’ve all been in each other’s weight class.

“I was over there with DAZN, and I tried my best to get Munguia, GGG, Billy Joe Saunders. I tried everything. Now, it didn’t work that way. Now over here [with Showtime], the biggest fight, besides me and Canelo, is me and [Jermall] Charlo. That’s a big fight.

“If we all do our job with maybe one or two tune-up fight, I know he hasn’t fought, and I haven’t fought. A fight like that, I’m ready to fight. No tune-up fight, nothing. Let’s fight. Me and you, let’s go. It’s that type of situation.

“He might need a tune-up fight, and I’m fighting in January. Hopefully, we can do it by the end of the year.

“I know what I’m capable of doing, and I know the fighters they’re trying to line me up against. That wasn’t worth anything for me,” said Andrade about Janibek Alimkhanuly.

“Where’s GGG at? Me and GGG are in the same lane, in the same generation and era. That’s what we should be clapping for, not Janibek, and make it seem like he’s doing something because he fought a few guys. Come on, can’t even carry my bags to the gym. I’m not wasting my time,” said Andrade.