Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko Have “Committed To The Fight”

Devin Haney Vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: a clash between the current lightweight ruler and the former 135-pound king. Who wins? According to Bob Arum, who has been very busy just recently, we will get our answer quite soon. Speaking once again with Talk Sport, the Top Rank boss said both fighters are very much up for the fight, Arum stating how both men have “committed to the fight.”

“That fight’s going to happen,” Arum said.

24-year-old Haney, unbeaten at 29-0(14), captured the 135-pound belts in Australia, this when he traveled there to challenge George Kambosos Jr. “The Dream” boxed brilliantly, winning a wide decision. The rematch, in the same country, was pretty much the same. Now, against former champ Lomachenko, Haney will be facing something altogether different.

34-year-old southpaw Loma, currently 17-2(11), lost the lightweight belts to Teofimo Lopez back in October of 2020, with the one-time pound-for-pound best in the world having had three fights since, all wins. Lomachenko remains one of the best, most technically brilliant boxers in the sport. Haney against Lomachenko really is a quite fascinating fight, very much a purist’s dream and arguably one of the very best match-ups that can be made right now. Or next year.

“I don’t have the date yet, but I had lunch [on Monday] with Bill Haney, Devin’s father, and then Devin joined us,” Arum said. “They’re great people, and we discussed the fight, and they’re all set and ready. So, we’ll have a site and date set shortly, but both Haney and Lomachenko have committed to the fight.”

This really is great news, and fans everywhere will want to tune in and watch this fight (this one is a fight that is worthy of being a pay-per-view offering, this in a time when far too many, far lesser fights go out on PPV). The skill levels on display could well be through the roof, with both guys having a very high boxing IQ. This is the kind of fight boxing needs: the best against the best where the task of picking a winner it how it should be – hard.

Can YOU pick a winner between Haney and Loma?