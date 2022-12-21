Tank Davis says Ryan Garcia making mistake not taking tune-up

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he thinks Ryan Garcia is being “lazy” with his decision not to take a tune-up fight to get ready for their April 15th fight on Showtime pay-per-view.

Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) states that Ryan has recently made some money and gotten a little fame, which he believes has taken away the hunger that he needs to return to the ring to take a tune-up.

Ryan had floated the idea of fighting Mercito Gesta in a tune-up on January 28th, but last week, he changed his mind, saying he wanted to go straight into the mega-fight against Tank Davis.

The way that Ryan justified his decision not to take a tune-up, he made it sound like he would get the Tank fight immediately rather than wait four months until April 15th. Ryan has already been out of action for five months since his win over past his best Javier Fortuna last July.

Tank: Ryan is being lazy

“Yeah, I think so,” said Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to the media on Wednesday, reacting to being told that Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya believes Ryan Garcia is making a mistake by not taking a tune-up fight to him getting ready for the Tank Davis fight in April.

“I think that I would try to stay active, but we don’t know his situation and how he feel as a fighter. If he doesn’t want to take a tune-up, I understand that part. Actually, he’s being lazy.

“When he was coming up, he was in the gym, he was fit, and now he’s getting some money and a little bit of fame. He’s out partying and stuff like that. Maybe,” said Tank when asked if Ryan is getting too comfortable with his fame.

“It happens to the majority of us. It’s for him to tighten up before it’s too late.

“I wouldn’t say an advantage because he’s still training. Probably so, but I don’t know,” said Tank when asked if he has an advantage over Ryan because he’s taking a tune-up against Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th.

“You never heard any back in the day fighter talk about mental health. People are saying that just to get out of stuff as an excuse,” said Tank.