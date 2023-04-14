De La Hoya wants Ryan Garcia to conserve his energy for Gervonta Davis fight

Oscar De La Hoya is concerned that Ryan Garcia could get tired against Gervonta Davis on April 22nd. To avoid that, De La Hoya wants Ryan to rest his legs as much as possible this week leading up to the mega-fight with Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) on Showtime PPV.

(Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

De La Hoya is no stranger to gassing out, as he faded in his biggest fights, losing to Shane Mosley, Felix Trinidad, Bernard Hopkins, Floyd Mayweather Jr, and Manny Pacquiao.

Ryan has never shown the same stamina problems that De La Hoya had, so he doesn’t need to rest up this week.

If Ryan is going to lose to Tank, it won’t be because he was worn out from not resting enough. It’ll more likely be the combination of the weight stipulation and not having the defensive skills to get out of the way of Tank’s big shots.

“I’ve had six trainers during my whole career, and every trainer has had one thing that they all agree on is that when you’re not training and not working out, sit down, rest your legs because it goes a long way,” said Oscar De La Hoya to Fighthype about what he feels will help Ryan Garcia against Gervonta Davis.

“It’ll help you in the seventh round, the eighth round, the ninth round when you’re starting to get tired, when you’re feeling fatigued. All that rest, all that energy you conserve, is going to help you come fight night.

“So this is the week where everything has to be perfect. This is the week where he [Ryan Garcia] has to be angry, he has to be irritated and come Saturday night unleash.

“It started with the jab; that’s basically it. I really feel that Ryan is going to do something really special in this fight. Something that people haven’t seen from him in his previous fights because look, this fight is the biggest fight he’s involved in, to this date.

“He’s [Ryan] going to bring out all the tools. He’s going to bring out every arsenal that he has in this bag for this fight, and Gevonta is going to as well. That’s what makes it so intriguing. We haven’t seen the best of Gervonta and we haven’t seen the best of Ryan. We’re going to see it April 22nd. That’s why this fight is so big,” said De La Hoya.